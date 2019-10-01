Cutting back on red and processed meat brings few if any health benefits, according to a review of evidence drawn from millions of people, but the finding contradicts dietary advice of international agencies and has prompted criticism from many experts. AstraZeneca's combo lung disease therapy fails to win FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve AstraZeneca Plc's combination therapy to treat smoker's lung, the drugmaker said on Tuesday. AstraZeneca said that it will work closely with the FDA regarding next steps, including submitting results from an additional late-stage study, which was not completed at the time the marketing application was submitted to the health regulator. Vape shop owners sue Massachusetts over product sale ban

Several vape shop owners are suing the state of Massachusetts for implementing a four-month ban on sales of all vaping products and asked the court to deem it "unconstitutional." Massachusetts imposed a ban on sales of all e-cigarettes and supplies, both those used for tobacco and marijuana, which is legal in the state, citing a national public health emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)