Noted nephrologist and Padma Shri awardee H L Trivedi dead

Renowned kidney transplant surgeon and Padma Shri recipient Dr H L Trivedi died here on Wednesday due to age-related illnesses, said a medical institute set up by him. He was 87.

Trivedi, hailed as an expert in handling kidney transplant surgeries, was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2015 for his contribution to the society as a nephrologist. He was the founder-director of the city-based Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Center, where he was admitted for treatment of age-related illnesses sometime ago, said a statement issued by the institute.

He left a lucrative career in Canada and came back to Ahmedabad to set up this institute to serve the people of this country, it said. Trivedi also established dialysis centre network in district hospitals across Gujarat with the help of the state government, it added..

