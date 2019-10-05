Army organises mega medical camp in J-K's Reasi

Over 3,000 people attended a mega medical camp organised by the Army on Saturday in a remote village in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. General Officer Commanding (GOC), Counter Insurgency Force (Uniform), Maj Gen Dhiraj Seth inaugurated the camp at Ransoo village, the spokesman said.

Leading super-specialist doctors drawn from various Army hospitals were pooled in for the day-long camp, he said. The spokesman said community physicians, invited from Red Cross Society, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Charitable Trust, provided their services during the medical camp. Medicines were also distributed to the patients including women, children and elderly during the medical camp, he added.

Patients were examined for diabetes, hypertension, bronchial asthma, anemia, nutritional deficiencies, hearing problems, cataract, gynecological problems and dental diseases besides carrying out pathology and radiology investigations, the spokesman said. For conduct of this Mega Medical Camp, he said coordination and liaison with civil institutions such as Viklang Sahayata Kendra, Ludhiana and Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Kota were also undertaken. The institutions assisted in providing 65 hearing aids, 28 artificial limbs, 47 crutches, 61 wheel-chairs and four walking sticks to the needy patients, the spokesman said.

A blood donation camp was also organised by GMC Rajouri and GMC Jammu in which 51 Army personnel and 47 civilians participated, he said.

