14 dengue patients undergoing treatment at govt hospital

A total of 14 people with symptoms of dengue are undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, sources said on Wednesday. Of the patients, nine are from in and around Coimbatore, which include two medical students and remaining from Tirupur, hospital sources said.

Meanwhile, another 140 patients are undergoing treatment for different types of viral fevers, they said. All the dengue patients are kept in a special ward, the sources added..

