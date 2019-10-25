International Development News
Development News Edition

WHO convenes experts to help shape roadmap to advance digital health system

The two-day meeting at WHO’s headquarters in Geneva led to an agreed action plan to focus the expert group’s activities and priorities over the next two years.

  • WHO
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 21:31 IST
WHO convenes experts to help shape roadmap to advance digital health system
“All governments are facing increasing demands to provide health services to their citizens, and many digital technologies offer solutions to help meet these needs,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Image Credit: Twitter(@Berci)

WHO is convening global experts to help shape the Organization's roadmap to advance the digital health ecosystem. The WHO Digital Health Technical Advisory Group met for the first time this week to discuss topics ranging from data governance, to ethical and equitable use of digital technologies, to helping communities benefit from proven and cost-effective digital health solutions.

"All governments are facing increasing demands to provide health services to their citizens, and many digital technologies offer solutions to help meet these needs," said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "But countries require confidence in what works. The action plan agreed today focuses our efforts on helping the world benefit from digital health technologies and solutions while safeguarding the misuse of people's data and protecting their health."

The two-day meeting at WHO's headquarters in Geneva led to an agreed action plan to focus the expert group's activities and priorities over the next two years. Meeting focused on better defining WHOs role in supporting global digital transformation.

Topics included:

Developing a global framework for WHO to validate, implement and scale-up digital health technology and solutions.

Recommendations for the safe and ethical use of digital technologies to strengthen national health systems by improving the quality and coverage of care, increasing access to health information.

Advice on advocacy and partnership models to accelerate the use of digital health capabilities in countries to achieve better health outcomes.

Advice on emerging digital health technologies with global reach and impact, so no one is left behind.

Advisory group co-chair Steve Davis, president, and chief executive officer of global health non-profit PATH, said the new plan provides direction to help WHO maximize the potential of the digital health landscape and chart future trends, tools and opportunities.

"The WHO continues to demonstrate its strong commitment to harnessing the power of digital technologies and data to address the world's most pressing health challenges through the launch of this new Digital Health Technical Advisory Group. I am honored to be co-chairing this group that brings together diverse experts from government, civil society, technology innovators, and NGOs," said Mr. Davis. "We are committed to working with the WHO to identify sustainable and scalable digital and data tools and approaches that meet global health needs."

Bernardo Mariano, director of WHO's Department of Digital health and Innovation, said: "Digital technologies can play a powerful role in improving the health of people worldwide."

"WHO's goal is to ensure digital technologies for health are safe and that proven tools reach everyone, everywhere," Mr. Mariano added. "Digital health can help expand primary health care, allow health workers to fight resurgent or new diseases and ensure people can benefit from the transformation in digital health. What we call 'digital health' today will be, in future, known simply as the way we deliver health services in the digital age."

Technical advisory group members will meet regularly over the coming year to implement their work plan in support of WHO's digital health agenda.

Representing the public, private and social sectors, the experts will provide insights, guidance, feedback, and new opportunities for WHO as it helps drive digital health transformation in countries and globally. Members come from a wide array of digital health fields, including artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, biomedical innovation, robotic surgery, and wearable technologies; also represented are experts in health and wellness, ethics, governance, security, economics, and law.

Earlier this year, WHO established its first Digital Health Department to work on digital health technologies. World Health Assembly resolution WHA/71 A71 on digital health underpins this work.

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Manohar Lal Khattar to be chief minister, JJP to get Dy CM post: Amit Shah

Manohar Lal Khattar to be chief minister, JJP to get Dy CM post Amit Shah....

Laxman wants Ganguly to revive NCA

Former India batsman VVS Laxman wants his former colleague and newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to revive the National Cricket Academy, which he said was key to nurture future stars. Laxman, who is also a consultant for CABs spec...

New Legislative Assembly constituted, Maha CEO tells Guv

Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer Baldev Singh on Friday presented the list of 288 MLAs elected in the October 21 state polls to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here. Results were declared on Thursday. The state CEO told the...

Fishing for scooters in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower

The proliferation of electric scooters for rent in the French capital has spawned a new Parisian profession scooter fisherman. Youva Hadjali, who works for the scooter startup Lime, was perched on the banks of the river Seine on Friday in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019