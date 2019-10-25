International Development News
Development News Edition

Two-thirds of sexually active women wish to postpone having children: UN study 

 Issues and concerns regarding birth control could be addressed through effective family planning, counseling, and support, the health agency explains.  

  • UN
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 22:48 IST
Two-thirds of sexually active women wish to postpone having children: UN study 
 The study findings spotlight a gap in health system support, it’s authors note, calling for a need to scale up availability of suitable contraceptive options, reduce switching failure, and identify early when women are having concerns about the method they are using.   Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Around two-thirds of sexually active women surveyed in a new UN study indicated that although they wished to avoid or postpone having children, they had stopped relying on contraception out of concern for how it was affecting their health. As a result, around a quarter of all pregnancies are unplanned.

That's according to the World Health Organization (WHO) findings published on Friday. The family planning study of more than 10,000 women aged 15 to 49, across 36 low and middle-income countries confirms that 65 percent of women with unintended pregnancy were either not using contraception, or relied on traditional methods (such as withdrawal or calendar-based methods).

More than half of all women who become unintentionally pregnant in WHO's study, had not used a contraceptive in the five years prior to conceiving; nearly 10 percent reported the last method they had used was traditional; just over three percent indicated they used short-acting modern contraceptives (pills and condoms) and under three percent relied on long-acting prevention (intrauterine device and implants).

Report authors make clear that unintended pregnancy does not necessarily equate to unwanted pregnancies, but without proper planning, they may lead to a range of health risks and complications for the expecting child and mother, from malnutrition, illness, neglect, and even death.

Issues and concerns regarding birth control could be addressed through effective family planning, counseling, and support, the health agency explains.

Life-saving planning

The "important public health issue" of unplanned pregnancies, WHO says, is at such a scale that 74 million women in low and middle-income countries have unintended pregnancies each year, leading to some 25 million unsafe abortions, and 47,000 maternal deaths annually.

Moreover, around the world, complicated pregnancies and childbirth are the leading killer of adolescent girls, aged 15 to 19, according to the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), yet these young women and girls face enormous barriers when it comes to accessing essential reproductive health information and services.

The study findings spotlight a gap in health system support, it's authors note, calling for a need to scale up availability of suitable contraceptive options, reduce switching failure, and identify early when women are having concerns about the method they are using.

For example in a parallel study by the WHO in the Philippines, only three percent of women wanting to delay or limit childbearing received contraceptive counseling during their last health visit. It is estimated there are nearly 2 million unplanned pregnancies each year in the country alone, resulting in some 600,000 unsafe abortions.

A key component of overcoming legal, policy, social, and cultural challenges to enable people to benefit from effective contraceptive services will be to first identify the women who are living with concerns and follow up with high-quality counseling of skilled professionals to ensure the women receive effective support, WHO recommends.

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Swathi murder case: HC dismisses plea by father of accused to stall film release

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by the father of the accused in the Swathi murder case that sought to stall the release of a Tamil movie, Nungambakkam which is allegedly based on it. Swathi, 24, was hacked to death with a s...

Pramod Sawant writes to Javadekar, seeks withdrawal of consent to Kalasa-Banduri project

Chief minister Pramod Sawant wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javdekar to withdraw the clearance given to Kalasa-Banduri drinking project on the Mahadayi River. As approval from environmental considerations has been granted by the M...

Google search gets smarter so queries don't have to

Google on Friday announced its biggest leap forward in years in its search algorithm, offering an unusually detailed public explanation of its secret formula. The worlds most popular internet search engine said its latest refinement uses ma...

4th suspect arrested as UK truck deaths case probe deepens

A fourth person was arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a container truck in southeastern England, British police said Friday as the investigation into one of the countrys worst human smuggling cases gea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019