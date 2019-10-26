International Development News
Development News Edition

Scientists creates artificial silicone membrane that can mimic layers present in human skin

The researchers at the University of Bristol in partnership with Telecomm ParisTech and Sorbonne University have created an artificial silicone membrane that can mimic the layers present in human skin, taking touch technologies to the next level.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 15:24 IST
Scientists creates artificial silicone membrane that can mimic layers present in human skin
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The researchers at the University of Bristol in partnership with Telecomm ParisTech and Sorbonne University have created an artificial silicone membrane that can mimic the layers present in human skin, taking touch technologies to the next level. The Skin-On interface mimics not only human skin in appearance but also in sensing resolution.

The researchers adopted a bio-driven approach to developing surface textured layer, an electrode layer of conductive threads and a hypodermis layer. Not only is the interface more natural than a rigid casing, but it can also detect a plethora of gestures made by the end-users. The artificial skin allows devices to 'feel' the user's grasp -- its pressure and location and can detect interactions such as tickling, caressing, even twisting and pinching.

"This is the first time we have the opportunity to add skin to our interactive devices. The idea is perhaps a bit surprising, but the skin is an interface we are highly familiar with so why not use it and its richness with the devices we use every day?" said Dr Anne Roudaut, Associate Professor in Human-Computer Interaction at the University of Bristol, who supervised the research. "Artificial skin has been widely studied in the field of Robotics but with a focus on safety, sensing or cosmetic aims. This is the first research we are aware of that looks at exploiting realistic artificial skin as a new input method for augmenting devices," said Marc Teyssier, the lead author.

In the study, researchers created a phone case, computer touchpad, and smartwatch to demonstrate how touch gestures on the Skin-On interface can convey expressive messages for computer-mediated communication with humans or virtual characters. "One of the main uses of smartphones is mediated communication, using text, voice, video, or a combination. We implemented a messaging application where users can express rich tactile emotions on artificial skin. The intensity of the touch controls the size of the emojis. A strong grip conveys anger while tickling the skin displays a laughing emoji and tapping creates a surprised emoji" said Marc Teyssier.

"This work explores the intersection between man and machine. We have seen many works trying to augment humans with parts of machines, here we look at the other way around and try to make the devices we use every day more like us, i.e. human-like," said Dr Roudaut. (ANI)

Also Read: IIT researchers developing solutions to reduce and use part of waste from municipal drains in Delhi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Exercise helps heart failure patients: Study

A new study has found that exercise results in improved health of blood vessels in heart, even for those who had experienced heart failure. The research from the University of Missouri has found exercise can improve the health of blood vess...

US 'close to finalizing' parts of trade deal with China: USTR

Washington, Oct 26 AFP Washington and Beijing are making headway on key issues in their ongoing trade dispute and discussions will continue, the US Trade Representatives office said following a phone call between senior officials. President...

Haryana governor invites BJP-led coalition to form govt; swearing-in on Sunday

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya invited the BJP to form the next government in the state on Saturday, the partys chief minister-elect Manohar Lal Khattar said here. The announcement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP staked cla...

Pfizer Q2 up 61% to Rs 154.25 cr

Pharma firm Pfizer Ltd on Saturday reported a 61.01 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 154.25 crore for the July-September quarter compared to that of Rs 95.80 crore in the same quarter of last year.Its revenue from operations was at Rs 567....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019