Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Two charities to pay $6 million to resolve U.S. pharma kickback probe

Two charities will pay $6 million to resolve claims they operated as pass-throughs for seven pharmaceutical companies to pay kickbacks to Medicare patients using their high-priced medications, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday. The settlements with the patient assistance charities Good Days and Patient Access Network Foundation were the first with foundations linked to an industry-wide probe that has resulted in $840 million in settlements with drugmakers.

Also Read: Two charities to pay $6 mln to resolve U.S. pharma kickback probe

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)