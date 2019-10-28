498 admitted to SMS hospital with burns

As many as 498 people were admitted to the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital here due to burn injuries related to firecrackers during Diwali celebrations, a senior official said.

The number is expected to increase as several cases are reported a day after Diwali, said SMS Hospital Superintendent Dr D S Meena.

"498 people reached out-patient department of the hospital from 8 pm on Sunday to 8 am on Monday, of which 142 were admitted for treatment and 108 were emergency cases due to burn, ophthalmology, asthma and allergy," said Dr D S Meena, superintendent, SMS Hospital. PTI AG RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)