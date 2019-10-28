Imminent International Pharmaceutical Congress to introduce new practices in industry

International Pharmaceutical Congress is all set to take place in Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda this week.

The imminent International Pharmaceutical Congress is likely to attract more than 700 delegates from Africa and other parts of the globe. The Summit will take place between October 30 and 31. It will attract experts like health professionals, researchers, pharmacists, academicians and policymakers.

The International Pharmaceutical Congress is going to take place in Kigali based on the theme 'The African Pharmacist in Contemporary Practice'. It will gather professionals from around the globe to share their skills, experiences and accept new practices in pharmaceutical industry.

The upcoming International Pharmaceutical Congress will empower the Rwandan pharmacists including other health professionals with developed ways of improving their contribution to healthcare delivery. Although the number of pharmacists in Rwanda is increasing steadily, but remains low.

"They are starting to work everywhere and even if they are few in hospitals, at least we now have one in each hospital and more in teaching hospitals," the Permanent Secretary of National Pharmacy Council, Patrick Rugambya said, as reported by The New Times.

"We want to expand on our knowledge and expand our scope, so there will be policies to advocate for," he said.

Although the Congress will deal with multiple topics, the main topic is going to be requirement of pharmacists to shift from logistics to patient-care. "Pharmacists in Rwanda are mostly considered as procurement officers yet patients' safety is a topic discussed around the world so we have to adapt in the global pharmaceutical trend," the Head of Organising Committee, Marie-Claire Nyinawinkindi opined.