International Development News
Development News Edition

Medicinal cannabis not proven in mental health, study finds

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 04:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 04:00 IST
Medicinal cannabis not proven in mental health, study finds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Evidence is weak for whether medicinal cannabis treatments can relieve mental illnesses such as anxiety, depression and psychosis, and doctors should prescribe them with great caution, researchers said on Monday.

In a review of scientific studies that analysed the impact of medicinal cannabinoids on six mental health disorders, the researchers found "a lack of evidence for their effectiveness." Their findings have important implications for countries such as the United States, Australia, Britain and Canada, where medical cannabis is being made available for patients with certain illness, said Louisa Degenhardt, a drug and alcohol expert at Australia's University of New South Wales in Sydney.

"There is a notable absence of high-quality evidence to properly assess the effectiveness and safety of medicinal cannabinoids ... and until evidence from randomised controlled trials is available, clinical guidelines cannot be drawn up around their use in mental health disorders," she said as her results were published in The Lancet Psychiatry journal. Despite a lack of clinical trial evidence, anecdotally some military veterans and others who suffer post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety say they have found cannabis helpful in easing some of their symptoms. Other conditions cannabis is used for include nausea, epilepsy, and traumatic brain injury, but this study did not examine its impact on those.

Medicinal cannabinoids include medicinal cannabis and pharmaceutical cannabinoids, as well as their synthetic derivatives, THC, or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol - the main psychoactive ingredient of cannabis - and cannabidiol, or CBD. "Cannabinoids are often advocated as a treatment for various mental health conditions," Degenhardt said. "(But) clinicians and consumers need to be aware of the low quality and quantity of evidence ... and the potential risk of adverse events."

Degenhardt's team sought to look at all available evidence for all types of medicinal cannabinoids. They included all study designs and investigated the impact on remission from and symptoms of depression, anxiety, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Tourette syndrome, PTSD and psychosis. They analysed 83 published and unpublished studies covering around 3,000 people between 1980 and 2018. They found that pharmaceutical THC - either with or without CBD - made psychosis worse, and did not significantly affect any other primary outcomes for the mental illnesses analysed.

It also increased the number of people who reported side effects, and the number who decided to withdraw from a study due to side effects. Tom Freeman, an addiction and mental health expert at Britain's Bath University who was not involved with the study, said the findings highlighted an urgent need for high-quality trials of medical cannabis to strengthen the evidence - particularly given what he said was "significant demand" from patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey will attack Kurdish fighters who remain near border

Turkeys foreign minister has said that his countrys military will attack any Syrian Kurdish fighter that remains along the border area in northeast Syria after a deadline for them to leave expires. Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on Monday ...

WIDER IMAGE-Aiming at Olympic boom, Japan builds 'Ethnic Harmony' tribute to indigenous Ainu

On a wooded lakeshore in northern Japan, the government is building a modernist shrine that has divided the indigenous Ainu community whose vanishing culture it was designed to celebrate.At a cost so far of 220 million, Japans Symbolic Spac...

Blackhawks trade Perlini to Red Wings for prospect

The Chicago Blackhawks traded forward Brendan Perlini to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenseman Alec Regula on Monday. Perlini, 23, scored 12 goals in 46 games with the Blackhawks last season but cracked the lineup only once this ...

Man arrested in Texas shooting that left 2 dead, 12 hurt

A man suspected of opening fire at an off-campus college party in Texas, killing two people and injuring 12 others, was arrested on Monday. Brandon Ray Gonzales, 23, of Greenville, Texas, was taken into custody less than 48 hours after Satu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019