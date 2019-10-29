International Development News
Development News Edition

Must double down on efforts to reach zero Ebola cases: IRC

This means maintaining high levels of preparedness in these countries until the very end of the outbreak in DRC.

Must double down on efforts to reach zero Ebola cases: IRC
The IRC is also working in women’s and children’s protection and community engagement, and integrating Ebola-related protection concerns in areas where the IRC supports primary health care services.  Image Credit: Twitter(@USAIDMarkGreen)

As the daily number of reported Ebola cases continues to be in single digits, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) reaffirms that we must double down on our efforts to reach zero cases. Any let-up in the response could risk a flare-up of cases, and in turn, prolong the outbreak.

Dalia al-Awqati, Ebola Response Director in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the IRC said: "Whilst we have seen the number of reported cases drop in the past weeks, cases continue to rise, and the challenges we face in controlling the spread are undiminished. We are walking on a tightrope. We know that it does not take much for cases in a new area to escalate quickly, as we have seen following previous lulls in cases in this outbreak. It only takes one infected person to travel to a new area to start a new transmission chain. Given the 21 day incubation period, the chances of this are relatively high."

Many of the areas in which the disease is now present represent a significant challenge to the response due to their remoteness and poor infrastructure, meaning curbing transmission continues to require significant effort. Increasingly we are working with small communities with pre-existing challenges such as lack of access to water and poor access to basic services.

For example, to travel the 36km [22 miles] to Mayuwano from the small town of Mambasa in southwest Ituri province takes two hours on a good day. On a bad day, the road is simply impassable. Once in Mayuwano, there is little infrastructure meaning that all materials for triages need to be brought along the increasingly damaged road, which the community also relies on. This example also brings to light the challenges that many people in North Kivu and southwest Ituiri face every day, with or without an Ebola outbreak.

The risk of spread from the DRC to neighboring countries remains high. This means maintaining high levels of preparedness in these countries until the very end of the outbreak in DRC. This includes both monitoring for and responding to Ebola cases, as well as working to ensure that existing humanitarian programming is resilient to a potential outbreak.

The IRC has been responding to the Ebola outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri since its declaration in August last year working in more than 90 health facilities in Beni, Mabalako, Butembo, Goma and in southwest Ituri, leading on infection prevention and control (IPC). The IRC is also working in women's and children's protection and community engagement, and integrating Ebola-related protection concerns in areas where the IRC supports primary health care services. The IRC has a long-standing presence in this area of North Kivu and continues to equally address pre-existing and persistent health and protection needs related to displacement and insecurity in this area now impacted by Ebola.

The IRC has been working in the Democratic Republic of Congo since 1996 responding to the humanitarian crisis in the east. It has since evolved into one of the largest providers of humanitarian assistance and post-conflict development, with life-saving programming in health, economic recovery, women's and children's protection, and livelihoods.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-PM Hariri resigns as Lebanon crisis turns violent

Saad al-Hariri resigned as Lebanons prime minister on Tuesday, declaring he had hit a dead end in trying to resolve a crisis unleashed by huge protests against the ruling elite and plunging the country deeper into turmoil.The move by the le...

Ravinder enters semis of U-23 World Wrestling

Ravinder emerged as the shining star for India on the second day of the UWW U-23 World Championships after securing his place in the semi-finals of 61kg category here on Tuesday. The 22-year-old put up a commanding display to notch up a 12-...

ICJ judgment on Jadhav contributed to reduction of India, Pak tension: ICJ President

International Court of Justice President Judge Abduylqawi Yusuf on Tuesday said he is happy that the judgement in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav contributed to the reduction of tension between India and Pakistan. Yusuf during...

DGP inaugurates e-office initiative of 5 police battalions

The Director General of Police B K Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated the e-office initiative of five Odisha armed police battalions and unveiled the logo of four other battalions. The DGP told the commandants of the armed police battalions to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019