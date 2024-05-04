Left Menu

US condemns attack on displacement camp in eastern Congo

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2024 04:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 04:41 IST
The United States strongly condemned an attack on Friday on a displacement camp in eastern Congo that killed at least nine people, the State Department said in a statement.

The statement said the attack came from positions held by Rwandan Defense Forces (RDF) and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group. The U.S. is "gravely concerned about the recent RDF and M23 expansion" in eastern Congo, it said.

A two-year offensive by M23 rebels has moved closer to the eastern Congolese city of Goma in recent months, prompting thousands to seek refuge in the city from surrounding areas.

