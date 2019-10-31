1-month-old girl dies, mob ransacks nursing home

A mob ransacked a private nursing home here in Malda district following the death of a one-month-old girl due to alleged medical negligence, police said on Thursday. The child was admitted to the nursing home on Wednesday after pus formed at the spot in her leg where a vaccine was injected after her birth, the girl's father Masidur Rahman said.

"She was alright till 10 pm. We were then forced to go home as the nursing home authorities did not allow us to stay with her. Late at night, they called up to inform that she is no more," he said. Rahman claimed that the authorities failed to clearly say how the child died.

"When we wanted to watch the CCTV footages to know what had happened to her, it was found that the all the footages after 10 pm were deleted," he alleged. Angry at the incident, a group of people then ransacked the reception area, doctors' chambers, pharmacy and the cash counter of the nursing home, police said.

The mob also put up a road blockade for some time demanding arrest of the officials of the nursing home. The child's family lodged a complaint with the police against the nursing home authorities.

Its officials were not available for comment. Police sources said investigation has started and no arrests were made.

A police picket has been posted at the nursing home. PTI COR NN NN.

