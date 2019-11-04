International Development News
Development News Edition

China approves drug to cure Alzheimer's; to go on sale from next month

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 10:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 10:32 IST
China approves drug to cure Alzheimer's; to go on sale from next month
Image Credit: PR Newswire

A home-grown drug in China for Alzheimer's, which could treat the ailment in 17 years, will be available to Chinese patients from next month after it was officially approved, its developers said. China's National Medical Products Administration has approved the market launch of the drug, GV-971, last Saturday which could treat the ailment in 17 years, state-run China Daily reported on Monday.

Patients will be able to buy the drug around China from December 29, and more production lines will gradually be put into operation to satisfy the market demand, according to Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceutical, one of the drug's developers. The drug is the only Alzheimer's medicine out of more than 320 developed by pharmaceutical companies around the globe to survive clinical trials, despite the investment of hundreds of billions of US dollars over the past two decades, the report said.

Extracted from brown algae, the orally taken drug is the world's first multi-targeting and carbohydrate-based drug for Alzheimer's, the administration said. It can treat mild to moderate forms of the disease and improve cognition, it said.

The first production line for the drug, which will meet the needs of two million patients, will begin running this week. Alzheimer's disease, an irreversible and progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory, thinking ability and the capability to carry out simple tasks, affects at least 50 million people worldwide, and the number is expected to increase as populations age.

China has roughly 10 million people with Alzheimer's, the highest in the world. The Chinese Academy of Sciences' Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica, which jointly developed the GV-971 with Green Valley and the Ocean University of China after 22 years of research, said there were previously five medicines with limited efficacy used to treat the disease, which was discovered a century ago.

A phase III clinical trial of the drug involving 818 patients completed in July last year had "proven to continuously and effectively improve cognition among mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease sufferers over a period of nine months," said Geng Meiyu, lead researcher on the drug and a researcher with SIMM. "Addiction and serious toxicity of the therapy haven't been identified in research so far," she said.

Scientists said the drug functions mainly by rebalancing gut microbiota, reducing neuro-inflammation and reducing cognitive impairment. Some doctors from home and abroad, including David Holtzman, chairman of the American Neurological Association, said they believe GV-971 will provide a new medical solution for patients. Preparations are being made for the drug's clinical trials in the US and international multi-center research, its developers said, with initial communication with the US Food and Drug Administration already completed.

"Green Valley has established a professional team and hired world-renowned experts in this field as consultants in preparation for initiating clinical trials in the US," said Lyu Songtao, the company's chairman. "We don't exclude the possibility of collaborating with international research institutions to perform clinical trials in the US," the Daily report quoted Lyu as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Indian capital banishes some cars in hope of clearing the air

Authorities in the Indian capital on Monday banished from the roads cars with number plates ending in an odd number in a bid to cut hazardous air pollution shrouding the city.The U.S. Embassy air quality index, which measures the concentrat...

'India needs USD 30 bn yearly investment in renewables'

India ideally needs USD 30 billion investment per year in the renewable sector, backed by a strong regulation to preserve contract sanctity, according to a research organization. Today, we are averaging about USD 11 billion a year in renewa...

Too soon to pass judgement whether Pant can take DRS calls: Rohit

The Indian team paid the price for Rishabh Pants poor DRS calls against Bangladesh and skipper Rohit Sharma says that he doesnt want to jump to a conclusion yet whether the youngster is good enough to take tricky review decisions. India did...

Moon, Abe hold 'friendly' talks on ASEAN sidelines

Bangkok, Nov 4 AFP South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday held their first talks for more than a year on the sidelines of a regional summit in Thailand, Moons office said, with the neighbours rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019