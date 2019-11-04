International Development News
Health News Summary: U.S. FDA approves RedHill's bacterial infection treatment

Health News Summary: U.S. FDA approves RedHill's bacterial infection treatment
Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. FDA approves RedHill's bacterial infection treatment

RedHill Biopharma Ltd's said on Monday its three-drug combination therapy to treat Helicobacter pylori bacterial infections had been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The drug, Talicia, is an oral capsule comprising two antibiotics, amoxicillin, and rifabutin, as well as omeprazole, a common treatment for heartburn. China gives conditional OK to its first self-developed Alzheimer's drug

China has granted conditional approval to its first self-developed treatment for Alzheimer's disease, a move that may point to revived opportunities in a therapeutic area where drugmakers have burned billions of dollars without yielding a validated new drug. Oligomannate, which uses an extract from marine brown algae as raw material, received a conditional green light to treat mild-to-moderate level AD, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) said in a statement on its website late on Saturday. How one county scrambled to keep America measles-free

In Rockland County, New York, a wooded suburb 30 miles north of Manhattan, a teenage boy lay in a room in an empty wing of a health clinic, in a fetal position, coughing. It was in October 2018. The boy had measles, which spreads through the air. His illness was the dawn of the worst outbreak in the United States for more than a quarter-century, and the start of a multi-million-dollar effort by an understaffed health department to contain it. Measles and mistrust in Ukraine weaken the world's defenses

Many of the people coming to Anna Kukharuk's private medical clinic don't have a disease. What plagues them is doubt. But its effects are a health emergency that the doctor and hundreds of others are struggling to remedy. Deep mistrust of vaccines in Ukraine has allowed measles, a virus which according to United Nations data kills 367 children a day worldwide, to grow into an epidemic infecting more than 58,000 people in the country of 42 million this year alone.

