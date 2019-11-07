International Development News
Development News Edition

E-cigarettes found to be harmful for heart, blood vessels

E-cigarettes have long remained in question for their effects on health. Putting forth answers to these questions, a new study has found growing evidence that vaping can harm the heart and blood vessels.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 11:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 11:53 IST
E-cigarettes found to be harmful for heart, blood vessels
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

E-cigarettes have long remained in question for their effects on health. Putting forth answers to these questions, a new study has found growing evidence that vaping can harm the heart and blood vessels. "Many people think these products are safe, but there is more and more reason to worry about their effects on heart health," said senior author Loren Wold, director of biomedical research at The Ohio State University College of Nursing and a professor in the College of Medicine.

In addition to nicotine, e-cigarettes contain particulate matter, metals and flavorings - all of which could contribute to cardiovascular problems, said Wold in the study published in the journal Cardiovascular Research. Fine particles found in air pollution enter the bloodstream and directly affect the heart, and the current data, while far from conclusive, shows that the same may be true for e-cigarettes, he said.

Some studies in animals and humans have documented immediate negative effects including increases in blood pressure, heart rate, stiffness in the arteries, inflammation and oxidative stress. All are linked to heart disease over time. "We know these problems are seen in these studies looking at the short-term effects of vaping, but that research is inconsistent and the impact of chronic e-cigarette use is an outright mystery. The potential harm to the heart over time is essentially unstudied," Wold said.

Vaping has increased from around 7 million users in 2011 to 41 million in 2018 with a projected increase to more than 55 million by 2021, according to the World Health Organization. "Especially for someone who has never smoked, it is just not worth the risk and it seems pretty conclusive that you can say they're not harm-free," said study's lead author, Nicholas Buchanan, a research assistant at Ohio State.

"There's a vast variety of e-liquids and different devices out there and the manufacturers don't have to tell you what's in them," he said. "For example, recent reports of vaping-related illnesses and deaths has yet to be narrowed down to a single substance or product. While the use of THC-containing products seems to be associated to these cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that the illnesses don't appear confined to only these types of products," Buchanan explained.

Because of vaping's perceived safety in comparison, many smokers have switched to e-cigarettes or a combination of the two. Other unknowns include the potential impact on the fetus if a mother smokes, and on children and adults who are exposed to secondhand chemicals released by the devices, Wold said. (ANI)

Also Read: CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-S.Korean retailer drops flavoured liquid e-cigarettes

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Shakera Selman back in West Indies' T20 squad for India series

All-rounder Shakera Selman returned to the West Indies 14-member squad for the five-match Twenty20 series against India women beginning on Saturday in St Lucia. Selman missed the recently-concluded ODI series as an injury precaution to ensu...

Priyanka Gandhi slams govt on state of economy,

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the BJP government over the state of the economy, saying those ruling the country are busy in themselves while people are suffering on every front. The state of the econo...

E-cigarettes found to be harmful for heart, blood vessels

E-cigarettes have long remained in question for their effects on health. Putting forth answers to these questions, a new study has found growing evidence that vaping can harm the heart and blood vessels. Many people think these products are...

'Cyclone Bulbul may not touch Odisha coast, light rainfall predicted'

Amid the prediction of Cyclone Bulbul, to intensify and trigger rainfall, the Odisha government on Wednesday issued a warning asking fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days. Speaking to ANI, Odisha State Special Relief C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019