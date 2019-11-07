International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Johnson & Johnson files for European approval of Ebola vaccine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Johnson & Johnson files for European approval of Ebola vaccine
Image Credit: ANI

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it had filed for approval from European regulators for its two-dose experimental vaccine to protect against Ebola, less than a month after the agency recommended approval of Merck & Co Inc's vaccine.

J&J said it submitted two marketing authorization applications to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its vaccine regimen targeting the Zaire strain of the Ebola virus, which most commonly causes outbreaks of the deadly disease. (https://reut.rs/2Nn9y89) The company's vaccine requires two injections administered about eight weeks apart, the first developed using J&J's technology and the second from Denmark-based biotech Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Johnson & Johnson's applications are supported by data from over 10 studies that have tested the regimen in adults and children, the company said. The drugmaker added it was discussing with the Food and Drug Administration the dataset that would be required for U.S. approval.

Since it first started in August 2018, the Ebola outbreak has killed more than 2,000 people, second only to the 2013-16 outbreak in West Africa that killed more than 11,300. The EMA's recommendation for approval in October of Merck's Ebola vaccine, taken as a single shot, was hailed by the World Health Organization as a "triumph for public health" that could save many lives.

This month, health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo are introducing Johnson & Johnson's vaccine to counter the current outbreak in the country's eastern provinces, where Merck's vaccine is already in use. J&J's unit Janssen is also working in collaboration with the World Health Organization to enable registration of the Ebola vaccine regimen in African countries, the company said.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-WHO, Congo eye tighter rules for Ebola care over immunity concerns

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Mane jokes he would 'dive' again to win Liverpool penalty

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane says he will not change his style of play despite Pep Guardiolas diving accusation. The Manchester City boss made the claim at the weekend when the Senegal international was booked after going down in the penalt...

Indonesia axe coach after World Cup losing streak

Indonesia will search for a new national team coach after football officials announced Simon McMenemy would be sacked following this months World Cup qualifier against Malaysia. The Football Association of Indonesia PSSI said it would part ...

China's forex reserves expand in October

Chinas foreign exchange reserves, the largest in the world, stood at USD 3.1052 trillion at the end of October, official data showed on Thursday. The amount increased by USD 12.7 billion, or 0.4 per cent from the end of September, according...

Air pollution in Delhi did not drop by 25 % as claimed by AAP govt: Greenpeace

The Delhi governments claim of a 25 per cent reduction in air pollution levels over the past few years is not true, environment NGO Greenpeace India said on Thursday. Historical ambient air quality monitoring and satellite data coupled with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019