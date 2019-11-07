International Development News
Development News Edition

VP Naidu calls for steps to create well-structured Emergency Medical Services

He also wanted all stakeholders in the health sector to develop programs and manuals to train citizens in emergency first aid procedures such as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for people as they would help in saving lives while waiting for emergency services.

VP Naidu calls for steps to create well-structured Emergency Medical Services
The Vice President stressed the need to develop standardized treatment manuals for all hospitals dealing with emergency and trauma cases in India. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for stepping up investments to provide timely and high-quality Emergency Health Services in India.

He also wanted all stakeholders in the health sector to develop programs and manuals to train citizens in emergency first aid procedures such as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for people as they would help in saving lives while waiting for emergency services.

Inaugurating the 10th Asian Conference of Emergency Medicine (ACEM) at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, the Vice President pointed out that over 3,700 die in accidents on the world's roads every day and tens of millions get injured or disabled every year. He said children, pedestrians, cyclists, and older people were among the most vulnerable of road users. Many of the road accident deaths could be prevented by providing immediate pre-hospital care.

Calling for steps to create a well-structured Emergency Medical Services, he said that bystander training and protocols for trauma resuscitation were extremely important elements in improving the architecture of emergency medicine.

While pointing out that schemes such as Ayushman Bharat would greatly help the poor and needy in accessing quality healthcare and emergency medical services, the Vice President said "Irrespective of insurance coverage or a person's capacity to pay, no hospital can deny the right to treatment in emergency cases," he said.

The Vice President stressed the need to develop standardized treatment manuals for all hospitals dealing with emergency and trauma cases in India.

"Taking into consideration the topographical and other diversities between India and the Western countries, the Asian Society of Emergency Medicine should come up with tailor-made solutions to the emergency conditions peculiar to this region with particular focus on reaching the rural population," he said.

Shri Naidu asked Medical colleges to incorporate courses relating to emergency medicine and train the undergraduates to deal with the whole gamut of emergencies such as accidents, heart attacks, natural calamities, and others.

Referring to the growing incidence of Non-Communicable Diseases, especially among the youth, Vice President urged medical professionals to visit nearby schools and colleges to create awareness on preventive measures and to adopt healthy dietary and lifestyle habits.

Prof. Yildirey Cete, President, Asian Society for Emergency Medicine, India, Dr. K. Hariprasad, Executive Chairman, ACEM, Dr. Sateesh Kailasam, President, Asian Society for Emergency Medicine were among the dignitaries present at the inaugural of the Conference which will see the participation of over 2000 delegates from different countries in coming four days.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

World number two Pliskova parts ways with coach Martinez

World number two and recent WTA Finals semi-finalist Karolina Pliskova said Thursday she was parting ways with her Spanish coach Conchita Martinez. I decided I will no longer work with Conchita, the 27-year-old Czech wrote on her Facebook p...

Share of women in subordinate courts highest in T'gana, least in Bihar: Report

Telangana has the highest share of women judges at 44 per cent and Bihar the lowest at 11.5 per cent in subordinate courts, while seven states did not have a single woman judge in their high courts as of June 2018, according to a report. Th...

383-yr-old tombstone discovered in north China

A 383-year-old tombstone has been found in a village in Chinas northern Hebei Province, local publicity authorities said on Thursday. The publicity department of Nanhe County said the tombstone, dating back to the Ming Dynasty 1368-1644, wa...

Our map accurately depicts India's sovereign territory: MEA on Nepal's objections

India on Thursday said the new map issued by it last week accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal, a day after the Himalayan nation objected to the Kalapani area being reportedly sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019