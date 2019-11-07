International Development News
Development News Edition

Doping-Russia denies tampering with lab data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:09 IST
Doping-Russia denies tampering with lab data
Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia's sports minister said on Thursday that concerns raised over a vast bank of Russian doping data being scrutinized for possible abuses were of a purely technical nature and that the data had not been tampered with. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has said it identified inconsistencies in laboratory data provided by Moscow earlier this year, potentially jeopardizing the country's participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Nothing was deleted... This is a purely technical question linked to the way the system's work is organized," Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said. Kolobkov's comments came after Yuri Ganus, the head of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA, said the data handed to WADA had been manipulated.

"There were no so-called manipulations as comrade Ganus says. What's more, this word doesn't feature anywhere and doesn't appear in any WADA document," Kolobkov said. Russia was barred from the Pyeongchang Winter Games last year as punishment for alleged state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, although some Russians with no history of doping were cleared to compete as neutrals.

The Russian Olympic Committee said in September that the country could miss the Tokyo Games if Moscow failed to explain why the data was inconsistent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

China's Didi reverses decision to allow late rides for men only

Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing, which plans to relaunch its carpool service suspended after a woman was murdered by her driver last year, reversed a decision on Thursday to allow late rides for male passengers only. Didis Hitch carp...

Tall Afghan fan manages to grab eyeballs but not room

Where the star-studded cricket teams failed, an Afghanistan fan, standing tall at 8 feet and two-inch, grabbed plenty of eyeballs. The downside was that he struggled to find accommodation. Alone in a city where he knows no one, a frustrated...

Cognizant to hire over 23,000 students in 2020

IT firm Cognizant on Thursday said it plans to hire more than 23,000 STEM graduates and post-graduates from technical institutions in India in 2020. This comes at a time when the US-based company -- which has about two lakh employees in Ind...

Redskins activate RB Guice off injured reserve

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice was activated off injured reserve and is eligible to play in next weeks game against the visiting New York Jets. Guice has been sidelined since sustaining a torn meniscus in his knee during Was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019