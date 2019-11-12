Delhi girl who died after prolonged fever did not have dengue: Officials

A 16-year-old Delhi girl who died at a city hospital after prolonged fever did not have dengue, officials said on Monday. Officials and hospital sources on Sunday had informed that the girl, a resident of East Kidwai Nagar housing complex, was earlier suspected to be suffering from dengue.

She was running fever for 8-10 days and was admitted to Max hospital here, officials had said. On Monday, officials said her medical reports ruled out dengue.

The dengue test on her came out "negative", they said. The death of the girl was reported on Sunday.

"Today, information was received from area inspector regarding the death of young girl of 16 years, a resident of E-1 type-3 tower - 16 of East Kidwai Nagar complex here," a senior official of the Delhi health department had said. More than 1500 family are residing in various towers. The cleaning, sweeping, door-to-door garbage collection, anti-malerial and anti-larval activities, civil work, repair work, road construction, security are the responsibility of NBCC, the officials said.

Nearly, 1,100 dengue cases have been reported this year in Delhi till November 2 but no death due to the vector-borne disease.

