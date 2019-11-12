International Development News
'No complications' from Carter surgery for brain pressure

  • PTI
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 22:38 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former US president Jimmy Carter was recovering in a Georgia hospital following surgery Tuesday to relieve pressure on his brain after he suffered multiple falls, an aide said. "There are no complications from the surgery" to ease the pressure caused by a subdural hematoma, the Carter Center said in a statement.

The 95-year-old Nobel laureate was taken to Emory University Hospital on Monday ahead of the surgery, and he "will remain in the hospital as long as advisable for observation," the center added. Carter spent three days in the hospital last month after suffering a pelvic fracture.

That injury came weeks after he injured his head in a fall at home. He recovered quickly to volunteer the next day -- with a black eye and a bandage covering 14 stitches -- at a Habitat for Humanity site. In-office from 1977 to 1981, Carter placed a commitment to human rights and social justice at the core of his presidency.

He enjoyed a strong first two years, which included brokering a peace deal between Israel and Egypt dubbed the Camp David Accords. But his administration hit numerous snags -- the most serious being the Iran hostage crisis and the disastrous failed attempt to rescue the 52 captive Americans in 1980.

His handling of the oil crisis of 1979-1980 was also sharply criticized, and images of cars lined up at gas stations were long associated with his presidency. But as the years passed, a more nuanced image of Carter emerged that took in his post-presidential activities and reassessed his achievements.

He founded the Carter Center in 1982 to pursue his vision of world diplomacy, and he was the recipient of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for his tireless efforts to promote social and economic justice. In August 2015, Carter revealed he had cancer on his brain and was undergoing radiation treatment -- an illness he recovered from, seemingly against the odds.

Carter last month became the first US president to reach the age of 95.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

