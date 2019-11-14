Dr. Batra's - Protect Children With the Gift of Homeopathy

Over one million children use homeopathy in the U.S alone1. In India, over 10 crore people are treated with homeopathy of which; most are women and children. As a matter of fact, it is the recommended form of treatment for infantile colic, easy dentition, dentition diarrhoea, breath-holding spells and others in children. It builds immunity and hence the best time to start taking homeopathy is in childhood. Homeopathy also works well for the emotional and psychological development of kids.

Homeopathy and mental development

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD):

Behavioural issues in children is well known and while some children might just be acting up, others could have a deeper rooted psychological problem behind their bad behaviour. According to conventional medicine, whether a child on the spectrum, is calm and listless or overtly hyperactive, they all come under the same purview of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). In fact in the US, over two million children are currently on medication for ADHD, that is; one in every 30 children2. In conventional medicine, stimulants are given to restless children to calm down their hyperactive states. It is interesting that the conventional medication used in the treatment of ADHD, is loosely based on the homoeopathic principle of 'like cures like' where a stimulant, Methylphenidate is given to 'restless' ADHD children to pacify their 'wandering' hyperactive states. In homeopathy however, doctors look at restlessness as a general symptom along with the child's unique nature, temperament, likes and dislikes, because homeopathy has more than a dozen remedies for hyperactive children. Only a closely-related remedy that suits a particular ADHD child would be able to bring about a change for the betterment of that child. And this is where homeopathy differs from conventional medicine in which one medicine is made to fit all.

Breath Holding Spells:

Children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years can sometimes undergo small seizures also known as breath holding spells. A cause of concern in most parents, these spells often take place after an anger fit, a strong emotional situation, feeling of frustration or intense pain. One thing which parents need to understand is that breath-holding spells are an involuntary reflex. These episodes usually last less than a minute (though it may seem like ages to the anxious parent), and after that the child regains consciousness and starts breathing normally. It has been found that homeopathy has worked well with children that suffer these spells. Ignatia Amara is one of the most recommended homeopathic remedies in the treatment of behavioural disorders that lead to breath-holding spells. However as with all child related ailments, one needs to consult a doctor to ensure that the child is getting the right treatment.

Homeopathy and physical development

Infantile Eczema or Atopic dermatitis (AD):

Eczema affects people of all ages and all ethnicities; however Infantile Eczema or Atopic dermatitis (AD) is one of the most common skin problems in children. Studies suggest that about 85 per cent of people start suffering from eczema before age 5. It varies in severity from a few small patches to a severe skin condition which can cover most of the body. Eczema in infants often affects the face, diaper area, the front of the knee and the back of the elbow. It may also be first seen in folds of the skin, like the back of the knee and the front of elbows of children. Stress during pregnancy, high pressure at work, problems in relationships, certain life events, or even rejection of an unwanted pregnancy, may have a major impact on the newborn child - in the form of allergies, recurrent coughs and colds and failure to thrive. Homeopathic medicines are sometimes prescribed not only on the basis of the patient's past or family history, but also on the basis of certain emotional reactions during the mother's pregnancy.

Childhood asthma:

A common cause of school absenteeism, asthma accounts for an estimated 14 million lost school days, with nearly three million doctor visits and two million hospitalisations each year. Children with asthma often suffer from cough and wheeze; they also experience chest tightness and shortness of breath. Research indicates that viruses, rather than bacteria, are to blame for such flare-ups. Most parents believe that children that do not have a wheeze are not asthmatics, because the only symptom present may be frequent, annoying cough, particularly at night, or during any physical activity. Children who have suffered from a disease of the air passages, recurrent bronchitis, or allergic bronchitis are predisposed to asthma, or asthma-like symptoms. Respiratory infections, including flu, can also trigger asthmatic episodes in them. Homeopathy treats the child suffering from asthma by taking a holistic outlook at the child. It examines not just the symptoms experienced during an attack, but also all the changes and variations that occur on the physical, mental and emotional levels. This helps to determine how the child's health and well-being have been altered. Homeopathy also analyses the hereditary factors and environmental triggers, while stimulating the individual's immunity by treating the cause of the illness and, not just the symptoms or diagnosis.

Over the past 30 years, Dr Batra's has established a base of over 15 lakh patients with 40,000 under the age of 12 years. 93% of these, have seen good results from homeopathic treatment for ailments including hair loss, skin problems, respiratory issues, allergy, poor immunity and asthma amongst others.

Commenting on the efficacy of homeopathy in treating children Dr. Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient and Founder, Dr Batra's Group of Companies said, "Children call us 'Candy doctors' because so many of their childhood problems are treated with sweet pills. In my 45 years of practice, I have seen a lot of children suffering from a variety of ailments that have found effective, safe and natural remedies in homeopathy. In India, most child-related ailments stem from an impaired immunity. Homeopathy treats from the root and builds immunity."

One of the latest innovations at Dr Batra's has been the use of genetics in homeopathic treatment. This particularly helps children to safely and accurately predict hereditary ailments including allergies, asthma, skin ailments as well as nutritional deficiencies that hamper child development. The genetic test for Dr Batra's Geno Homeopathy consists of a simple and painless saliva test that can assess the severity of a medical problem even years before the disease appears.

