International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-Antibiotic-resistant infections killing twice as many Americans as once thought

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 01:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 01:42 IST
CORRECTED-Antibiotic-resistant infections killing twice as many Americans as once thought
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nearly twice as many people are dying in the United States from antibiotic-resistant infections than previously believed, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday, as so-called "superbugs" alarm experts with their rate of growth and spread. Issuing its first comprehensive report into the growing health threat in six years, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had determined that 2.8 million antibiotic resistant infections occur each year, killing 35,000 people.

A 2013 CDC study estimated that 2 million Americans were infected by superbugs each year, leading to at least 23,000 deaths. "The 2013 report propelled the nation toward critical action and investments against antibiotic resistance. Today's report demonstrates notable progress, yet the threat is still real," Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC's director, said in a statement.

Global health officials have repeatedly warned about the rise of bacteria and other microbes that are resistant to most available drugs, raising the specter of untreatable infectious diseases that could spread rapidly. Drug resistance is driven by the misuse and overuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobials, which encourages bacteria to evolve to survive by finding new ways to beat the medicines.

The CDC said that 2019's higher numbers were the result of new and better data sources, not a rise in fatalities, and that in fact prevention efforts had decreased deaths from the hard-to-kill germs by 18%. A spokeswoman for the nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council, however, called even the CDC's new estimate far too low, saying that a recent Washington University study put the death toll at more than 160,000.

"There is no doubt that drug-resistant infections are on the rise. While CDC's estimates have improved, they remain conservative," said Avinash Kar, a senior NRDC attorney. "Solving antibiotic resistance will require ending the rampant overuse of these drugs in livestock. Until then, these lifesaving drugs will increasingly fail when sick people need them—and, as CDC recognized, 'everyone is at risk,'" Kar said.

The NRDC said nearly two-thirds of antibiotics important for human medicine are sold for use in livestock, distributed en masse in feed or water, often to animals that are not sick. The CDC said the antibiotic resistance "threat list" now contained 18 germs, including two more that were considered urgent: drug-resistant Candida auris and carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter.

Three urgent threats were identified in the 2013 report: carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae or CRE, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and Clostridioides difficile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Huawei, ZTE 'cannot be trusted' and pose security threat -U.S. attorney general

Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp cannot be trusted, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said, labeling the Chinese firms a security threat as he backed a proposal to bar U.S. rural wireless carriers from tapping an 8.5 billion government ...

Rugby-I couldn't turn down Toronto offer, says Williams

Sonny Bill Williams said on Thursday he had not planned to return to rugby league but felt the offer to join Toronto Wolfpack ahead of their debut in Englands top-tier Super League was too good to turn down. The 34-year-old New Zealander, s...

UPDATE 2-U.S. charges two former Herbalife executives in China over bribery scheme -source

U.S. prosecutors criminally charged two former executives of Herbalife Nutrition Ltds Chinese unit with running a decade-long scheme to bribe Chinese government officials to win business and evade regulatory scrutiny, a person familiar with...

UPDATE 1-Google antitrust probe to expand into Android - CNBC

The 50 attorneys general investigating advertising practices at Alphabet Incs Google are planning to expand their antitrust probe into the units flagship Android business, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.Go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019