Tulip Diagnostics to Acquire Biosense Technologies in India - Extends Capabilities in Point-of-Care Diagnostics

Tulip Diagnostics has acquired Biosense Technologies Pvt Ltd. Based in Mumbai, Biosense, offers novel in-vitro diagnostics point-of-care testing solutions through its team of 120 employees.

Based out of Goa, Tulip is one of the country's largest domestic providers of in-vitro diagnostic reagents, kits and instruments serving an expansive customer base of diagnostic laboratories and government and private healthcare facilities.

"Point-of-care in-vitro diagnostics is one of the fastest growing vertical segments in India, and Biosense provides the key platform to enter this space and build upon Tulip's position as one of the largest domestic providers of in-vitro diagnostic reagents, kits and instruments," said Deepak Tripathi, President, Tulip. "The acquisition further underscores our commitment to advancing affordable healthcare innovations in India, while continuing to further expand our footprint in the region."

Founded in 2008, Biosense offers novel and affordable point-of-care diagnostic solutions for screening, diagnosis and management of chronic diseases in India.

"Tulip has established itself as a market leader in the Indian in-vitro diagnostics segment and also has a rapidly growing presence in other global emerging markets," said Abhishek Sen, Co-founder and CEO of Biosense. "We believe combining our product portfolio with Tulip's established position as regional and global diagnostics provider, enables us to bring the latest technologies to our customers at an affordable cost."

The founders of Biosense, Dr. Abhishek Sen and Dr. Yogesh Patil, along with the management team, will continue to run the day-to-day operations. For more information, please visit www.biosense.in

Tulip Diagnostics is a leading provider of in-vitro diagnostic reagents, kits and instruments in India and has a foot print in 70 countries across the globe. Tulip's solutions include products for the prevention, screening and diagnosis of infectious diseases such as malaria, HIV and hepatitis. Tulip has manufacturing facilities in two locations (Goa and Uttarakhand) and 12 branch offices to support more than 30,000 customers and 1,000 distributors in India. For more information please visit www.tulipgroup.com