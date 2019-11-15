Union Min Choubey loses cool when protestors remind him of his

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday lost his cool and allegedly misbehaved with protesters when they reminded him of his promise of starting health care facilities in Buxar sadar hospital soon. The incident occurred when some people carrying placards in their hands reminded the union minister of state for health and family welfare of his promise of starting Ultrasound and X-ray machines at the sadar hospital within a month.

The protesters including some differently-abled persons alleged that Choubey, who is Lok Sabha MP from Buxar seat in Bihar, pushed the agitators and shouted at them before asking those assembled to leave the place immediately. The episode was shown on various news channels and also went viral on social media.

One of the protestors complained that the minister snatched the placard from him and tore it. The minister had promised three months back that ultrasound and x-ray machines would be installed at the hospital in one month time, but it did not happen even after lapse of three months of the assurance.

Choubey got agitated when they reminded him of his three months old promise and tore the placard, one of the protesters claimed. "Don't show finger towards me. What have I done. You (minister) had promised that ultrasound facility will start within a month but nothing happened," the agitator was seen over news channels telling the minister.

"It is a matter of shame that we were protesting peacefully but the minister pushed us away...pushing will cost him dearly in times to come," another angry protester said. Choubey has been locked in controversy either with the common gentry or with government officials for quite some time.

On October 15, ink was thrown at Choubey in Patna by a supporter of the controversial Bihar politician Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav when the former visited the Patna Medical College and Hospital to take stock of the measures in place to contain dengue in the city. On September 24 this year, he had threatened a sub- inspector in full public view in his constituency for having sent a notice to a local BJP worker. The sub-inspector had lodged a complaint against the minister at Dumraon police station in Buxar.

During the Lok Sabha polls this year, Choubey had figured in a similar incident with a Sub Divisional Officer over his cavalcade moving to the venue of a public meeting. Choubey won the Parliamentary election this year on BJP ticket for a second consecutive time from Buxar constituency..

