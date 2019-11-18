Child dies of dengue in Kolkata, death toll rises to 23 in WB

A three-year boy died of dengue in the city's Park Circus area, pushing the death toll due to the vector-borne disease to 23 since January, a source in the state health department said on Monday. Aharshi Dhar, a resident of Lake Town, who was admitted to the Institute of Child Health last week with high fever, died on Sunday night because of dengue, a senior doctor of the hospital said.

The child was at the pediatric intensive care unit at the medical facility since Thursday, he said. According to a senior official at the state health department, over 40,000 people have been affected by dengue in the state since January.

The affected districts include North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.

