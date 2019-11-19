International Development News
Development News Edition

Philippine leader says to ban 'toxic' e-cigarettes and arrest users

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 23:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 23:36 IST
Philippine leader says to ban 'toxic' e-cigarettes and arrest users
Image Credit: Flickr

The Philippines will outlaw the use and importation of e-cigarettes and arrest anyone using them, its president said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of nations moving to ban devices that have been linked to deaths and addiction.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced the order during a late night news conference after being asked about a Department of Health report confirming the first case of lung injury related to vaping in the country. "I will ban it. The use and importation. You know why? Because it is toxic and government has the power to issue measures to protect public health and public interest," said Duterte, who has also banned smoking cigarettes in public.

He also directed law enforcers to arrest anybody caught vaping in public. Duterte, 74, was himself once a heavy smoker but quit when he was diagnosed as suffering from Buerger's disease, which can cause blockages in the blood vessels.

"This vaping, they say it is electronic. Don't give me that shit. Better stop it, I will order your arrest if you do it in a room... That is like smoking. You contaminate people," he said. The ban could curb expansion plans of companies such as U.S. e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, which has been launching its products in international markets, including the Philippines, amid a widening crackdown on vaping at home.

The world's vaping industry, which has seen rapid growth, has faced a growing public backlash over concerns of increased use by young people. India, which has the second-largest population of adult smokers in the world, banned the sale of e-cigarettes in September as it warned of a vaping "epidemic" among young people.

Public health officials in the United States recommended not using e-cigarettes after several deaths and hundreds of cases of illnesses linked to e-cigarette use were reported. The global market for e-cigarettes was worth $15.7 billion in 2018, data from Euromonitor International showed, and is projected to more than double to $40 billion in 2023.

Malaysia also wants to club e-cigarettes and vaporisers together with tobacco products under a single law that would prohibit promotions and advertising, usage in public areas and use by minors, its health ministry has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump pushes Congress to pass USMCA as AFL-CIO steps on brakes

U.S. President Donald Trump and top administration officials on Tuesday renewed pressure on Congress to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada USMCA trade agreement, after a major U.S. labor leader on Monday said there was more work to do on the dea...

Police force to be modernised, says Haryana Home minister

Haryana Police will be modernised to effectively tackle the menace of drugs, trafficking and other criminal activities, state Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.While launching Operation Prahar against drug abuse in the state, he said t...

Brown apologizes to Patriots' Kraft for 'drama'

Former New England wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized on social media Tuesday to Patriots owner Robert Kraft for all the drama surrounding his brief tenure with the team. Mr. Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization All ...

Imran Khan congratulates Sri Lanka's newly-elected President, invites him to visit Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday telephoned newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit the country. Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lankas presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019