International Development News
Development News Edition

Influential U.S. doctors group calls for ban on vaping products

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 03:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 03:29 IST
Influential U.S. doctors group calls for ban on vaping products
Image Credit: Flickr

The American Medical Association (AMA) on Tuesday called for a total ban on all e-cigarette and vaping products that are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as smoking cessation tools.

The AMA is urging regulators and legislators at the state and local levels to ban the sale and distribution of all e-cigarette and vaping products, and stipulates that those products should only be available by prescription. The group also called for more study on the use of drug and non-drug treatment strategies to deal with nicotine addiction, and is advocating for diagnostic codes for e-cigarette and vaping associated illnesses, which would help better identify patients with lung injuries associated with vaping.

"The recent lung illness outbreak has alarmed physicians and the broader public health community and shined a light on the fact that we have very little evidence about the short- and long-term health consequences of e-cigarettes and vaping products," AMA President Dr. Patrice Harris said in a statement. Some 2,000 people have been sickened and at least 42 have died from vaping-related lung injuries, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Most of those cases, however, have been linked to vaping THC - the psychoactive substance in marijuana - and not nicotine.

The state of California on Monday sued e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc, alleging that the San Francisco company engaged in a "systematic" and "wildly successful" campaign to attract teenagers to its nicotine devices. More than 27.5% of high school students in the United States use e-cigarettes, up from 20.7 percent in 2018, according to the CDC's National Youth Tobacco Survey.

At a meeting of the AMA House of Delegates in San Diego, physicians, residents, and medical students voted to adopt policies building on the group's longtime efforts to prevent another generation from becoming dependent on nicotine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Maradona leaves post as Gimnasia y Esgrima coach

Diego Maradona has left his position as coach of Argentine side Gimnasia y Esgrima, bringing a premature end to yet another coaching job for the World Cup winner.This decision hurt me with all my soul, Maradona said in a message posted on I...

NHL won't change rule after injury to Avs' Calvert

The NHL on Tuesday indicated it will not make a rulebook change in the wake of an injury to Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Calvert on Saturday. Play continued in the third period in Vancouver as Calvert was left bleeding on the ice after b...

UPDATE 3-In testy leadership debate, UK PM Johnson promises quick Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson doubled down on his Brexit promises on Tuesday, saying only he could take Britain out of the European Union quickly in a testy leadership debate with opposition Labours Jeremy Corbyn. After the hour-long debate,...

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Tottenham sack Pochettino six months after Champions League final

Tottenham Hotspur sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday, six months after he led the club to the Champions League final and after five years in charge, saying that it was a move made reluctantly after a disappointing start to the se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019