International Development News
Development News Edition

India-UK experts begin largest study on babies with brain injury in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 08:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 08:21 IST
India-UK experts begin largest study on babies with brain injury in India
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Leading experts from the UK and Indian universities have launched the world's largest study on babies with brain injuries in India this week to help prevent epilepsy. The Imperial College London will lead the Prevention of Epilepsy by reducing Neonatal Encephalopathy (PREVENT) study to try and reduce the number of epilepsy cases following perinatal brain injury.

According to experts, brain injury during labor or childbirth is one of the leading causes of epilepsy in babies in some areas of the world and a common cause is a perinatal asphyxia – where oxygen is cut off to the foetal brain, damaging it. The researchers believe that perinatal brain injury could be reduced by introducing a "care bundle" to improve the intra-partum care in Indian public hospitals, which includes intelligent foetal heart rate monitoring, an e-partogram, brain oriented neonatal resuscitation, and birth companions.

"Birth asphyxia related brain injury is the commonest cause of death and disability in babies worldwide. We believe that this could be substantially reduced with a 'care bundle' that combines many key evidence-based elements that have been shown to reduce perinatal brain injury," said Dr Sudhin Thayyil of the Imperial College London, who is also the Chief Investigator for the project. "Preventing birth-related injury in babies is complex and requires innovative and collaborative approaches, as in the PREVENT study," he said.

The 3.4-million pounds project, funded by the National Institute of Health Research, will be conducted over four years by researchers from institutions in the UK and India. It will study around 80,000 women recruited from three major hospitals in South India – the Bangalore Medical College, the Madras Medical College and the Calicut Medical College.

All babies with brain injury will have detailed neurophysiological investigations, including electroencephalogram (EEG), advanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and neurodevelopmental follow up assessments. The scientists hope that the findings from this trial will be applicable to babies in the UK and around the world as well as in India.

Professor Helen Cross, from the University College London and one of the study investigators, said: "Millions of people around the world develop epilepsy every year and the incidence is twice as high in low and middle-income countries. Epilepsy related to perinatal brain injury is a large social and economic burden in India." According to the Imperial College London, worldwide approximately 50-70 million people have epilepsy, with around 12 million people were estimated to be living with epilepsy in India.

Approximately 500,000 new epilepsy cases occur in India every year, of which 87,000 (17.4 percent) are likely to be related to a birth-related brain injury. The vast majority of these cases will have additional neuro disabilities, including cerebral palsy, deafness and blindness. A number of leading academics in Obstetrics, Midwifery, Neonatology, Neurology, Electrophysiology, Public Health and Health Economics from the UK and India will be involved in the PREVENT study to work on coming up with answers to prevent epilepsy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Democratic debate highlights: Freeloading billionaires and Clinton's legacy

The fifth presidential debate featured sharp exchanges on Wednesday over U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warrens proposed wealth tax and which of the Democratic contenders is best prepared to lead. Unlike past debates, which were dominated by how th...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Navy moves to expel court-martialed SEAL commando after Trump restored his rank

A U.S. Navy SEAL acquitted of murder in a war crimes trial but convicted of posing for pictures with the corpse of an Iraqi detainee now faces proceedings to expel him from special forces, days after President Donald Trump reversed his demo...

China needs to ensure policies boost economy - Premier Li

China needs to make better use of its various policy tools to boost the economy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday. All possible means will be used to lower real interest rates, and monetary policy needs to be better suited to boosting ec...

Rupee opens on a flat note; depreciates 2 paise to 71.83 against the US dollar

Rupee opens on a flat note depreciates 2 paise to 71.83 against the US dollar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019