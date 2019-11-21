International Development News
Development News Edition

Canadian teen developed 'popcorn lung' type injury from vaping -report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 10:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 10:31 IST
Canadian teen developed 'popcorn lung' type injury from vaping -report
Image Credit: Flickr

Researchers in Canada have identified a new kind of vaping-related lung injury they believe is linked to flavorings in conventional vape pens, causing symptoms similar to the "popcorn lung" injury seen in workers exposed to flavorings in microwave popcorn.

The case, published on Thursday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, involved a 17-year-old male who developed a form of bronchiolitis, a serious and irreversible lung injury caused by chemical exposure. The condition has been linked to diacetyl, the chemical that gives microwave popcorn its buttery flavor and a known cause of bronchiolitis. Various studies have also found diacetyl in vaping liquids.

The previously healthy Canadian teen turned up in the emergency department of a community hospital in Ontario last spring with a severe cough. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and prescribed antibiotics. Five days later, he was back with worsening symptoms and was admitted and given intravenous antibiotics. He continued to decline and was put on a mechanical ventilator, but still failed to improve.

At that point, he was transferred to London Health Sciences Centre and put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, machine - an extreme treatment that takes over the work of the lungs. That stabilized him but did not reverse the condition. "I was concerned his lungs might never recover enough to get him off the machine," said Dr. Karen Bosma, a London Health intensive care physician and a study author.

Fearing he might need a lung transplant, the team transferred the teen to a regional transplant center in Toronto. Since testing had ruled out infection, doctors decided to try high-dose steroids, which helped reduce inflammation. The patient had reported using both flavored nicotine vapes and THC - the psychoactive agent in marijuana. Doctors suspected a vaping-related injury, even before the U.S. outbreak had been reported.

Although the case shares similarities with the more than 2,000 cases of vaping-related illnesses in the United States, the injury is different. Instead of damaged air sacs in the lungs, the teen had damaged airways, which his doctors believe were caused by the chemical injury. "This is a new finding," Bosma said.

Several vaping chemicals could have caused the injury, she said, but the team focused on diacetyl because it has been shown to cause similar illnesses. Four months after his discharge, the teen still has trouble breathing. Bosma said it is not clear if his lungs will recover.

"In patients with popcorn lung, it's irreversible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Robinson's career night lifts Heat past Cavaliers

Duncan Robinson scored a career-high 29 points -- making seven 3-pointers in a decisive second quarter -- as the host Miami Heat routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-100 on Wednesday night. Rookie guard Tyler Herro added 22 points as the Heat...

All zeros: When no batsman of a team scored a run

In a rare instance, no batsman of a team was able to score any run in a cricket match and the team lost by a massive 754 runs in an U-16 Harris Shield game here. The game was played between Swami Vivekanand School and Childrens Welfare Cent...

UPDATE 2-Pressure grows Westpac CEO after massive Australian money laundering scandal

Pressure mounted on the chief executive of Westpac Banking Corp on Thursday over the handling of Australias biggest money-laundering scandal, with the prime minister calling on the banks board to review his position.Australian regulator AUS...

Markkanen nets 24, Bulls cruise by Pistons

Power forward Lauri Markkanen reached the 20-point mark for the first time since the season opener with 24 points, and the host Chicago Bulls ended a three-game losing streak by pounding the slumping Detroit Pistons 109-89 on Wednesday. Mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019