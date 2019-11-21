International Development News
Jaipur prodigy selected for national award under outstanding creative child category

Wheelchair-bound 17-year-old Hridayeshwar Singh Bhati, a child prodigy from Jaipur who has a fatal disease, has been selected for a national award under the outstanding creative child category by the government. Having seven inventions to his name including three patents, Bhati is suffering from duchenne muscular dystrophy and has won several accolades for his extra-ordinary talent.

Hridayeshwar Singh Bhati has been selected for the National Award for Empowerment of Person with Disabilities, 2019 under the category- Outstanding Creative Child (Male)-2019, a letter from the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said. The award will be presented at a function in Delhi on December 3, according, it said.

"Though he is wheelchair-bound and is suffering from a fatal disease, despite that he took the country to the top in the field of chess variants inventions," Sarowar Singh Bhati, his father, told PTI. "He first invented six-player circular chess at the age of nine years in 2013 and became the youngest patent holder of the country and the youngest differently-abled patent holder of the world," he added.

Bhati has also invented 12 and 60 player circular chess and got patents for them. He has also contributed to ramp modification for power vehicle accessibility in two vehicles, 16X16 Sudoku and has filed patients for them as well. "His mental ability is extraordinary and most of the time he remains busy in enhancing and undertaking new inventions at home," he said.

Bhati was also awarded by SBI and other organizations and he delivers inspirational speeches at various functions, he added.

