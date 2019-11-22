International Development News
Report: Magic C Vucevic (ankle) to miss at least four weeks

  • Orlando
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 05:27 IST
Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic will miss at least four weeks with a right ankle injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday. The team later confirmed that Vucevic had an MRI on Thursday, and results confirmed a right lateral ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days.

Vucevic was injured while defending Norman Powell on a drive to the basket in the second quarter of Wednesday's 113-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Vucevic had three points, five rebounds and five assists before he was hurt. In addition, Orlando confirmed that forward Aaron Gordon also had an MRI on Thursday and was diagnosed with a right ankle contusion. His return to action will depend on his response to treatment.

A first-time All-Star last season, Vucevic was spotted using crutches to leave the locker room after the game. Vucevic, who was the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, averages a team co-leading 17.1 points per game and team-best 11.6 rebounds this season.

The 29-year-old is averaging 15.7 points and 10.2 rebounds in 550 career games with the Philadelphia 76ers and Magic. Gordon, also injured during the second quarter vs. Toronto, has started all 14 games this season for the Magic and is averaging 13.1 points and 6.2 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game.

