International Development News
Development News Edition

Centre releases over Rs 800 cr for vital health projects in J-K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 13:26 IST
Centre releases over Rs 800 cr for vital health projects in J-K

The Centre has released Rs 836.64 crore out of the sanctioned allocation of Rs 900 crore under a financial assistance programme for vital health projects in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said on Friday. Out of the total 144 ongoing and new health projects approved under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), 48 projects have been completed and will be made functional soon, the spokesperson said.

The information was given at a meeting chaired by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo in Srinagar on Thursday to review the works being undertaken under PMDP in the health sector, the spokesperson said. During the meeting, it was informed that a target has been set to complete the rest of the 96 projects by the next financial year 2020-21, the spokesperson said.

The Financial Commissioner directed the executing agencies to ensure that all these projects are completed within the set deadline, the spokesman said. Dulloo said the projects being undertaken in district hospitals of Anantnag, Baramulla, Shopian, Reasi, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Sub-district hospital Sopore to launch Diplomate in National Board (DNB) courses should be given top priority and completed shortly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-South African Airways signs wage deal with non-striking union

South African Airways SAA signed a deal on Friday with a union not involved in a strike that has crippled the heavily indebted carrier, giving its members a 5.9 pay rise backdated to April.The National Transport Movement NTM is one of the l...

SKorea 'to extend' military pact with Japan: media

Nagoya, Nov 22 AFP South Korea will extend a critical military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan, Japanese media reported on Friday, just hours before the pact was due to expire as the two US allies row. National broadcaster NHK and...

Take 5: Browns' missing piece, Cowboys-Patriots clash

Heavyweight clashes in Foxborough, Mass., and Santa Clara, Calif., headline a juicy Week 12 slate, but were going to start first with the Cleveland Browns. At 4-6, the Browns remain playoff long shots, but theyve unveiled perhaps the league...

Patidar leader Hardik Patel extends support to JNU students' protest

Patidar community leader Hardik Patel on Friday extended support to the protest by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU against the hostel fee hike. In a message posted on his Twitter handle, he said the students are not fighting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019