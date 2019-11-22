International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong's clouds of tear gas spark health panic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 15:38 IST
Hong Kong's clouds of tear gas spark health panic

Hong Kong residents have become distracted this week by fears of dioxin poisoning, as worry grows about the effects of about 10,000 rounds of tear gas fired across the financial hub over more than five months of anti-government protests.

Many people are steering clear of fresh fruit and vegetables and warning family and friends to wait a week before eating anything that might have been exposed to the gas that has shrouded various neighbourhoods at times over the months. According to some advice that has spread online, women should avoid becoming pregnant for two years if they have been affected by the agent.

The city government has said it has found no evidence of dioxin poisoning from tear gas, but that looks unlikely to allay the fears, especially, some critics say, as authorities have not fully explained what chemicals are in tear gas. "Spread this message, avoid eating poisonous fruits, dioxin is extremely toxic, peeling off the fruit skin won't remove the toxin," one online message said this week.

Most fruit in Hong Kong is sourced from a wholesale market in the working-class district of Yau Mai Tei on the Kowloon peninsula, a protest hot spot where police fired volley after volley of tear gas on Sunday and Monday. Yau Mai Tei is also a stone's throw from Polytechnic University, the scene of some of the most intense clashes between protesters and police last weekend.

On Monday, patients at the nearby Queen Elizabeth Hospital were advised to stay indoors and others to steer clear of its out-patient clinics. Fruit vendors at the Yau Ma Tei market said business had dropped up to 80% this week.

Some have shut up shop or closed early as customers stay away, but they all shrugged off worries about their fruit. "All of the fruit that arrives here is boxed, and the fruit offloading hub is six blocks away from Nathan Road. Tear gas cannot travel this far," said a vendor surnamed Li, adding that fresh fruit arrives every day.

"I won't blame the people, they don't understand the process. But it's hard to say how long the impact will last, I can't help it if people believe the rumours." DEFORMED BABIES?

Online messages and forums also focussed on the effects of tear gas on pregnant women. Some residents say tear gas releases dioxin and cyanide in extremely high temperatures, which could lead to miscarriage or infant deformities. Doctors say they have been inundated with enquiries.

"One patient asked me whether her baby would be deformed because she inhaled tear gas last week," said obstetrician Kun Ka-yan. Kun said CS gas, the main component of tear gas, does not directly result in miscarriage or baby deformities, while dioxin and cyanide only affect pregnant women if they are exposed to a large dose, or if the agents contaminate the food chain.

"The problem is the government has not actively explained the components of tear gas and their impact on health," he said. "People got worried after the online rumours this week."

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan has tried to ease the concerns. "The Department of Health and Hong Kong Poison Information Centre of Hospital Authority have reviewed relevant medical literature and scientific evidence but have found no literature or scientific evidence on dioxin poisoning cases caused by the use of tear gas," she said.

Chan added, however, it was better to be safe than sorry. "For the sake of prudence, food suspected to be contaminated or showing abnormality should not be consumed," she said.

(Additional reporting by Felix Tam Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan says China fails to pay up on $8.6 billion in aid pledges to former allies

Taiwans foreign minister said on Friday that China had failed to deliver aid promises worth 8.6 billion and instead exported corruption to nations that had switched allegiance to Beijing from Taipei, amid a tug-of-war for diplomatic recogni...

U2, AR Rahman collaborate for new track

Irish band U2 has launched a new track, Ahimsa, in collaboration with Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman, ahead of their maiden performance in the country. Island Records announced the release of the track which aims to celebrate the ...

Malta police need more time to question man in journalist murder case -PM

Police decided to release on bail a person of interest in the investigation into the murder of a Maltese journalist because they need more time to question him, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Friday. If a person is taken to court, he ...

Veteran filmmakers talk about Indian cinema, budgets, OTT platforms at IFFI

An In conversation session on the evolution of Indian Cinema in the last 50 years was held on the sidelines of the 50th International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa today. Veteran filmmakers Subhash Ghai, Shaji N. Karun and Film Crit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019