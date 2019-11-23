International Development News
Development News Edition

Longer-term data fail to clear concern over Takeda's dengue vaccine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 21:00 IST
Longer-term data fail to clear concern over Takeda's dengue vaccine

An additional six months of data from a late-stage trial of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's experimental dengue vaccine again showed it failed to protect against one of the four types of the virus is an important patient group, researchers said on Saturday.

The longer-term data, presented at the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene meeting in Maryland, also showed a slight waning of the overall effectiveness of the vaccine, TAK-003. At 12 months after a second dose, the vaccine was deemed 80.2% effective. Six months later it was down to 73.3%.

Initial results, published this month in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed the vaccine succeeded overall but failed to protect against dengue 3 in children and teens who had never previously been exposed to the mosquito-borne disease. "That is a finding we immediately honed in on when we looked at the data," Dr. Rajeev Venkayya, president of Takeda's global vaccine business, said in a phone interview. "We agree with others, we need more data to fully understand the profile."

Experts have long worried that a dengue vaccine that is not fully protected against all four virus types could increase the risk of severe disease. That appeared to have happened with Sanofi's Dengvaxia, the world's first dengue vaccine. Two years after Dengvaxia was licensed in 2015, the company disclosed that it increased the risk of severe disease in children not previously infected, a group known as seronegative.

Takeda's vaccine is based on a dengue 2 virus, with DNA from the other three added in. In the study, the vaccine performed best against dengue 2, proving 95.1% effective. That helped drive the overall benefit, Venkayya said, adding that dengue 2 accounted for fewer cases in the 18-month data, which may explain the dip in efficacy.

The vaccine proved 90.4% effective at preventing hospitalized dengue and 85.9% effective at preventing hemorrhagic fever. "The big picture here is the vaccine could be a very valuable tool for public health," Venkayya said. However, he said, "we can't ignore this finding in a subpopulation of seronegative that are exposed to dengue 3."

So far, there is no sign that Takeda's vaccine increases the risk of severe dengue. "Over time, we hope to gain a better sense of whether that is an issue," he said. Takeda plans to file for approval in the second half of 2020, and will collect safety data for at least 4-1/2 years Venkayya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Man dies after entering manhole in Delhi, two contractors arrested

A 35-year-old man died and three others lost consciousness after they entered a sewer to clean it in northwest Delhis Shakurpur on Saturday, police said, claiming that the work was being carried out by a PWD contractor. Meanwhile, a govern...

Fadnavis should resign as Maha CM, Pawar from Deputy CM's post: Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Saturday said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar should resign. Speaking to ANI, Chavan said, now Fadnavis should resign from Chie...

Two days, three gold: Manavaditya Rathore on a roll at Nationals

Rajasthans Manavaditya Singh Rathore on Saturday shot his way to his third gold medal at the Shotgun Nationals here, signing off from the junior level in style. The 20-year-old Manavaditya, son of Athens Olympics silver medallist Rajyavardh...

Sumatran rhino extinct in Malaysia as lone survivor dies

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 23 AP The Sumatran rhinoceros has become extinct in Malaysia, after the last of the species in the country succumbed to an illness. The Wildlife Department in eastern Sabah state on Borneo island says the rhino, named Iman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019