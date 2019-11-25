Puducherry CM Narayanasamy undergoes knee surgery

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy underwenta knee surgery at a hospital in Chennai on Monday and is recovering well, a release here said. "The Chief Minister underwent knee surgery at the Asian Joint Reconstruction Institute (AJRI) in the SRM Institutes for Medical Science (SIMS)... is recovering well and will be discharged in a couple of days," the release issued by the hospital said.

The release, circulated by the Chief Minister's Office to the media here, did not elaborate further. The 72-year old senior Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)