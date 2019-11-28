President Kovind inaugurates new block in Ramakrishna Sevashrama Hospital
Speaking on the occasion, the President noted that during the past one year around 5.5 lakh patients have received treatment in the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama Charitable Hospital, Vrindavan.
The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, inaugurated the new hospital block of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama Charitable Hospital in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh today (November 28, 2019).
Speaking on the occasion, the President noted that during the past one year around 5.5 lakh patients have received treatment in the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama Charitable Hospital, Vrindavan. Many new facilities have been started in this hospital including cancer ward and cancer operation theatre, women's surgical ward and neonatal intensive care unit. He expressed confidence that patients will get better care through these services.
(With Inputs from PIB)
ALSO READ
Brazil greets Jeanine Anez as interim president of Bolivia
Jaishankar meets French President Macron in Paris, discusses strategic issues
President Kovind congratulates Prince of Wales for Commonwealth election
President Kovind congratulates Prince Charles for his election as Commonwealth head during meeting
Industry Should Set Up Online Portal to Facilitate International Patients - Commerce Secretary