International Development News
Development News Edition

Researchers designs home urine test for prostate cancer

Men will now be able to detect prostate cancer at home by just collecting their urine samples as researchers have developed a simple testing method.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 12:24 IST
Researchers designs home urine test for prostate cancer
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Men will now be able to detect prostate cancer at home by just collecting their urine samples as researchers have developed a simple testing method. Scientists pioneered the test which diagnoses aggressive prostate cancer and predicts whether patients will require treatment up to five years earlier than standard clinical methods.

Their latest study shows how the 'PUR' test (Prostate Urine Risk) could be performed on samples collected at home, so men don't have to come into the clinic to provide a urine sample - or have to undergo an uncomfortable rectal examination. This is an important step forward because the first urination of the day provides biomarker levels from the prostate that are much higher and more consistent. And the research team hopes that the introduction of the 'At-Home Collection Kit' could revolutionise the diagnosis of the disease.

"Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK. It usually develops slowly and the majority of cancers will not require treatment in a man's lifetime. However, doctors struggle to predict which tumours will become aggressive, making it hard to decide on treatment for many men," said Lead researcher Dr Jeremy Clark, from UEA's Norwich Medical School. "The most commonly used tests for prostate cancer include blood tests, a physical examination known as a digital rectal examination (DRE), an MRI scan or a biopsy. We developed the PUR test, which looks at gene expression in urine samples and provides vital information about whether a cancer is aggressive or 'low risk', Clark continued.

"Because the prostate is constantly secreting, the collection of urine from men's first urination of the day means that the biomarker levels from the prostate are much higher and more consistent, so this is a great improvement. Being able to simply provide a urine sample at home and post a sample off for analysis could really revolutionise the diagnosis," Clark added. "It means that men would not have to undergo a digital rectal examination, so it would be much less stressful and should result in a lot more patients being tested," said Clark in the study published in - BioTechniques.

The research team provided 14 participants with an At Home Collection Kit, and instructions. They then compared the results of their home urine samples, taken first thing in the morning, with samples collected after a digital rectal examination. "We found that the urine samples taken at home showed the biomarkers for prostate cancer much more clearly than after a rectal examination. And feedback from the participants showed that the at-home test was preferable," revealed Clark.

"Using our At Home test could in future revolutionise how those on 'active surveillance' are monitored for disease progression, with men only having to visit the clinic for a positive urine result. This is in contrast to the current situation where men are recalled to the clinic every six to 12 months for painful and expensive biopsies," continued Clark. "Because the PUR test accurately predicts aggressive prostate cancer and predicts whether patients will require treatment up to five years earlier than standard clinical methods - it means that a negative test could enable men to only be retested every two to three years, relieving stress to the patient and reducing hospital workload," added Clark. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • UK

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army uses plastic in road construction in Guwahati

In an initiative of using plastic in road construction, the Indian Armys Military Engineer Services has started a pilot project in Guwahati. The project of using plastic in road building will help to reduce, reuse and recycle waste plastic....

Airbus considering production of hybrid airplane by 2035

Airbus is considering producing a hybrid plane by 2035 as it strives for a low emission aircraft, its chief executive said.CEO Guillaume Faury, speaking to journalists on Thursday evening in comments embargoed for Friday, said that the plan...

Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy booked for sedition over protest

Police have booked former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy along with the then Bengaluru police commissioner T Sunil Kumar, his subordinates and some Congress and JDS leaders on sedition charges for protesting the income tax...

No coercive action will be taken against Bollywood actor Salman Khan in connection to movie 'Loveyatri': SC.

No coercive action will be taken against Bollywood actor Salman Khan in connection to movie Loveyatri SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019