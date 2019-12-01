International Development News
J-K: Centre sanctions Rs 325 crore for medical college for Handwara

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 01-12-2019 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 20:16 IST
J-K: Centre sanctions Rs 325 crore for medical college for Handwara

The Centre has given its approval for a new government medical college, which will be attached with the district and referral hospital Handwara in north Kashmir, an official spokesman said on Sunday. The college in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district will be set up at a cost of Rs 325 crore under a centrally-sponsored scheme, he said.

"The J&K government has received the sanction letter in this regard from the Union health and family welfare ministry," the spokesman said quoting a statement issued here by the administration of new medical colleges. Out of the total amount, Rs 115 crore will be spent on construction of administrative and academic blocks, Rs 80 crore on hostels and residential accommodation for students and faculty and Rs 60 crore for upgrading the existing teaching faculty at the district hospital, he said.

The spokesman said, "Rs 70 crore will be used to procure machinery and equipment for the government medical college and its associated hospital." The ministry had sought a proposal from the J-K government to establish new government medical colleges.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, said the establishment of the new medical colleges will improve the quality of healthcare services in the district and increase availability of health professionals. The introduction of new medical colleges will promote affordable medical education in the union territory besides creating added job avenues and enhancing healthcare standards in the government sector, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

