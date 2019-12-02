Left Menu
Development News Edition

At 17,897, Mizoram reports highest number of AIDS patients in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:10 IST
At 17,897, Mizoram reports highest number of AIDS patients in

Mizoram reported on Monday that at least 17,897 people are infected with HIV/AIDS, the highest in the country, with around nine persons testing positive everyday in the state since the beginning of this year. Over 42 per cent of those in the age group of 25-34 have tested positive for HIV in the state, one of the least populated in the country, said officials of the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) that released the data on the occasion of the World AIDS Day.

Several awareness programmes were organised here and across the state to mark the Day, which was on December 1, a Sunday. Officials said 2,557 fresh HIV cases were detected in 2018-19, which was "extremely high" as the state has a merely ten lakh population.

Among the total number of HIV patients, 6,069 are female, they said. While HIV infections were earlier higher among drug addicts and sex workers, currently cases of AIDS are also being reported from higher strata of the society, an official said.

Officials sought cooperation of political leaders, civil society members and the churches to fight the menace in the Christian-dominated state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Police rescue girl abducted from Udhampur, 1 arrested

A girl who was abducted by a youth in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district has been rescued and the abductor was arrested on Monday, police said. Police teams raided several locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab as the abductor was susp...

Hand over rapists to people, justice will be done: Nirbhaya's grandfather

The grandfather of Delhi gang rape-murder victim Nirbhaya Monday said those guilty of such crimes should be handed over to the people to do justice. In an apparent reaction to the recent rape and murder of a Hyderabad women on her way home ...

Contractor booked after fireman, labourer die in Pune cave-in

A case was registered against a contractor on Monday in connection with the death of a fireman and a labourer in a trench cave-in which took place a day earlier near Pune, police said. On Sunday evening, three fire-fighters were involved i...

Facebook to allow transfer of photos, videos to Google Photos

Facebook Inc said on Monday it has introduced an option to transfer photos and videos from the social media network directly to other services, starting with Google Photos. The option will be available to users in Ireland, with a worldwide ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019