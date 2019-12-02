Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists develop a new AI breast cancer diagnostic tool

Scientists are developing a new way to identify the unique chemical 'fingerprints' for different types of breast cancers. These new chemical footprints will be used to train AI (artificial interlligence) software - creating a new tool for rapid and accurate diagnosis of breast cancers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 23:32 IST
Scientists develop a new AI breast cancer diagnostic tool
Breast Cancer cells.. Image Credit: ANI

Scientists are developing a new way to identify the unique chemical 'fingerprints' for different types of breast cancers. These new chemical footprints will be used to train AI (artificial interlligence) software - creating a new tool for rapid and accurate diagnosis of breast cancers. The team of researchers from Lancaster University and Airedale NHS Foundation Trust are using a specialised chemical analytical technique called Raman Spectroscopy on biopsies to identify the molecular structure of different types of breast cancer, as well as variations within each cancer cell group.

The results of the study were publlished in the journal Expert Review of Molecular Diagnostics. Raman analysis is able to provide real-time information on cells and can be used to check how the cells are behaving, spreading and emerging elsewhere in the body.

After identifying the chemical fingerprints of breast cancer cells, and observing how they change, the researchers used this information to train complex machine learning algorithms to identify four subtypes of cancer. The algorithms successfully predicted diagnostic patterns for each subtype with a high level of accuracy ranging between 70 per cent and 100 per cent.

Similar versions of these algorithms have previously been used to identify other forms of caners and diseases such as skin, oral and lung cancers. The next stage of the research will look at creating databases of the chemical structures of many more different types of breast cancer cells and the forms they can take.

These databases will be then used to train more artificial intelligent algorithms using machine learning - eventually leading to a new diagnostic tool to sit alongside mammograms and MRI scans. The new algorithms promise to provide rapid information to help medical specialists to make quicker diagnosis.

In addition, the approach will help to determine the state of the disease at various points in its progression and will become critical in planning the therapeutic approach of individual patients. Professor Ihtesham Rehman, Chair in Bioengineering at Lancaster University and senior author of the study, said: "This research is an important step in developing a new way to identify the chemical structures of different types of breast cancers. We have been able to use these 'fingerprints' to develop complex algorithms that are accurately able to identify cells of four different types of cancer types.

"Vibrational spectroscopy combined with data mining and machine learning has the potential to offer a real-time analysis in biological samples, including cancer, with excellent accuracy - creating a powerful new tool to sit alongside existing techniques and helping medical specialists deliver accurate and timely diagnosis for their patients, and for monitoring the progression of the disease." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Wisconsin student who refused to give up gun shot by officer at high school

A 17-year-old student was shot and wounded inside his Wisconsin high school by a police officer after bringing a handgun into the building and failing to comply with orders to surrender the weapon, officials said.Waukesha South High School,...

Irish police hold suspected IS bride on return to Dublin

London, Dec 2 AFP Irish police were on Monday questioning a former soldier who became a suspected Islamic State group IS bride in Syria. Lisa Smith, 38, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Sunday after being deported from Turkey along with he...

Four soldiers 'killed by Boko Haram' at Lake Chad base

NDjamena, Dec 2 AFP Suspected Boko Haram jihadists killed four Chadian troops early Monday in a newly established military outpost on Lake Chad, the military and local officials said. Boko Haram has training camps on several of the islands ...

UPDATE 7-Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina

U.S. President Donald Trump ambushed Brazil and Argentina on Monday, announcing he would restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from the two countries in apparent retaliation for currency weakness he said was hurting U.S. farmer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019