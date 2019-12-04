Raj govt to provide 24 types of homeopathic medicines to people

Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday said the state government has decided to provide 24 types of homeopathic medicines to people. The medicines will be made available with the help of Anganwadi Workers, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Auxiliary Nurse-Midwife (ANMs), the minister said during an event here.

In the next budget, the government will also allocate funds for setting up a homeopathy college in the state, Sharma said. He said it is Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's dream to create 'Nirogi Rajasthan' and the health department will leave no stone unturned towards this objective.

The government is making every effort to keep the common man healthy and will introduce the 'Right to Health' Bill in the state assembly during the next budget session, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)