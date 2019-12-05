Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biogen to make case to skeptics for its controversial Alzheimer's drug

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:30 IST
Biogen to make case to skeptics for its controversial Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Inc, looking to win over skeptics and health regulators, later on Thursday will present highly anticipated data on its experimental Alzheimer's drug aducanumab, which the U.S. biotech company had declared a failure earlier this year.

The turnabout has raised concern that the company is being more optimistic than its trial results warrant as it makes a case for a desperately needed treatment that, if approved, could be the first to slow progression of the mind-wasting disease. For Biogen, the financial prospects are enormous. Wall Street analysts have forecast annual aducanumab sales reaching nearly $4 billion a year by 2024.

The decades-long search for a disease-modifying Alzheimer's treatment is littered with failures, and experts say aducanumab still needs to overcome serious questions over Biogen's new analysis of the trials. "I've never seen it done where a trial has been stopped (for futility) and then they come back and say, 'Hey, we did some more analysis and guess what? It's better,'" said Laurie Ryan, who heads the dementias of aging branch at the National Institute on Aging. "None of us has seen the raw data. We hope we see that."

Biogen's drug had been seen as a potential game changer, offering proof of the long-held theory that removing a toxic protein called beta-amyloid from the brain would slow progression of the disease. Those hopes appeared to be dashed in March with an announcement that an interim analysis of two late-stage trials indicated they were likely to fail.

In October, however, Biogen surprised investors and the medical community, saying additional data showed a significant benefit in one of the twin trials, and that results for a subset of patients in the second trial support those findings. Biogen said after discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the agency encouraged it to file for approval.

The company will present the additional aducanumab data at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in San Diego. Skeptics have raised numerous questions about scientific standards employed by Biogen in its more positive assessment, including a decision to compare results from a subset of patients who received a higher dose of aducanumab in each trial to the full placebo group.

Dr. Adam Boxer, head of the Alzheimer's clinical trials program at the University of California, San Francisco, said in a phone interview that a big question is "why did they see efficacy in one Phase III trial and not the other?" Others have questioned the drug's safety data and other aspects of the trial analysis.

"The safety concern is swelling or even bleeding in the brain that may result from the process of lowering beta-amyloid levels," said Dr. Joshua Grill, a neurological disorders expert from the University of California, Irvine. Some aducanumab patients were taken off the drug due to brain swelling and later allowed back into the trial, further complicating findings.

Biogen has partnered with Japan's Eisai Co Ltd to develop aducanumab as well as BAN2401, which works in a similar way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong gives protesters green light for big march on Sunday

Hong Kong authorities granted protesters permission to march this weekend, organisers said on Thursday, giving the green light to a rally seen as a gauge of the pro-democracy movements support following its sweeping victory in local electio...

UPDATE 1-Russia expels Bulgarian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

The Russian government has expelled a Bulgarian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after Sofia asked Moscow to recall a diplomat on suspicion of espionage, Bulgarias foreign ministry said on Thursday.Sofias ambassador in Moscow, Atanas Krastin,...

Following are the top Foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN21 US-LD 5G US urges countries to ensure only trusted vendors participate in future 5G networksWashington The US has urged all countries to ensure that only trusted vendors participate in any part of their future 5G networks as the Trum...

CIC issues show-cause notice to RBI for casual approach to its notice

The Central Information Commission has issued a show-cause notice to the Reserve Bank of India for not appearing before it in a matter pertaining to disclosure of inspection reports of HDFC Bank, calling it casual approach. The transparency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019