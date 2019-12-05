Ebola vaccine to be stockpiled for emergency use in outbreaks
A global vaccination initiative is to set up a $178 million stockpile of new Ebola vaccines for emergency use in outbreaks.
Gavi, a public–private partnership, said in a statement that it is aiming to build a stockpile of 500,000 doses, starting with Merck's vaccine, which has already received regulatory approval.
