Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Half a million Ebola vaccine doses to be stockpiled for emergency use

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:52 IST
UPDATE 2-Half a million Ebola vaccine doses to be stockpiled for emergency use

A stockpile of 500,000 doses of Ebola vaccine for emergency use in outbreaks of the deadly fever is being established by the global vaccine alliance GAVI. The plan is for poor and middle-income countries to access the $178 stockpile free of charge, GAVI said on Thursday, while other countries will need to refund the costs.

The stockpiling will start with Merck's newly developed Ervebo vaccine, which won regulatory approval last month. GAVI is a public-private partnership backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, the World Bank, UNICEF and others, which arranges bulk buys to reduce vaccine costs for poor countries.

The price paid for the Ebola vaccines will be agreed in a tender process led by the U.N. children's fund UNICEF, GAVI's procurement agency. Merck's Ervebo is the first Ebola vaccine to successfully complete clinical trials and win a marketing licence. It target's the Zaire strain of Ebola - the one that has caused most of the known outbreaks.

It has proven highly effective in clinical trials and in an ongoing epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where more than 250,000 people have received it since the outbreak started in August 2018. "The Ebola vaccine has shown extraordinary efficacy in tackling the outbreak in the DRC," said Seth Berkley, GAVI's chief executive officer. "Now that funding has been approved, we will get to work with manufacturers and our alliance partners to build the stockpile."

Another seven potential Ebola vaccine candidates - also designed to target the Zaire strain - are in various phases of development, including a two-dose preventative shot from Johnson & Johnson currently being trialled in Congo. Berkley said the Ebola stockpile could include these vaccines if and when they passed full clinical testing and gained marketing licences.

Jason Nickerson, a humanitarian affairs expert for the international charity Medecins Sans Frontieres, welcomed GAVI's move, but urged it to allow a "thorough, independent and transparent estimate" of the vaccines' cost of manufacture to "ensure that the price paid is fair and reasonable". GAVI also manages emergency stockpiles of meningitis, cholera and yellow fever vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Adityanath hits out at Cong, RJD, JMM over issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hit out at Congress party, RJD and JMM saying they did not want to build Ram temple in Ayodhya and kept the issue unresolved for so many years. Speaking at an election rally here, Adi...

1984 anti-Sikh riots could have been avoided if IK Gujral's advice was heeded: Manmohan Singh

The 1984 Sikh riots could have been avoided had the then home minister P V Narasimha Rao heeded to I K Gujrals advice to call in the Army at the earliest to contain the violence after Indira Gandhi was assassinated, according to former prim...

Delhi: Arjuna awardee Abhishek Verma's car stolen from outside relative's house

Renowned archer Abhishek Vermas car was stolen from outside his relatives house in New Delhis Rohini on Wednesday night. Abhishek had gone to a family dinner in Rohini sector-8, after that he went to the Dividing road. After returning, he h...

Parliamentary Committee on Urban Development held meeting on pollution

The Parliamentary Committee on urban development held a meeting on Thursday on the issue of pollution. Among the revelations made in the committee is the report by the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR that says respiratory-related di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019