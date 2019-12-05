Nepalese PM Oli discharged from hospital

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who underwent an appendicitis surgery last month, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. "PM Oli has been discharged from the hospital, as his health has been improving steadily," his press aide Surya Thapa told reporters.

The 67-year-old prime minister returned to his official residence at Baluwatar in the afternoon. He underwent an appendicitis surgery last month amid growing concerns over his worsening renal health. He spent about 10 days in the hospital.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari visited him at the hospital on Thursday. Oli underwent kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function. He has been visiting hospitals abroad for health check-up ever since.

