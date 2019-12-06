Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's single women seek sperm donors overseas

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:07 IST
China's single women seek sperm donors overseas
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Looking at page after page of childhood photos, Xiaogunzhu was drawn to an image of a French-Irish boy with smiling dark blue eyes. But she was not admiring her lover's family album, she was browsing a catalog of potential sperm donors -- the 39-year-old is one of an increasing number of affluent single women in China that are seeking a child, but not a husband.

Unmarried women in China are largely barred from accessing sperm banks and in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, forcing them to seek options abroad. Her choice made -- donor #14471 on the website of a Californian sperm bank -- Xiaogunzhu flew to the US to begin the first rounds of treatment.

"There are many women who won't get married, so they might not fulfill this fundamental biological mission," Xiaogunzhu told AFP, using the name she blogs under to avoid any negative attention. "But I felt another path had opened up," she added.

Her baby, now nine months old, is called Oscar after a character in a comic about the French revolution -- a nod to the donor's French ancestry. The marriage rate in China has been in decline over the last five years. Last year, only 7.2 out of 1,000 people got married, according to official statistics.

Educated professional women face "discrimination" when seeking spouses, explained sociologist Sandy To, as their male partners have "difficulty accepting their higher educational or economic accomplishments". But many feel that struggling to find or simply not wanting a partner should not preclude them from motherhood. Xiaogunzhu believes a father isn't necessary -- her own was controlling and often angry, dimming her view of the traditional family set-up.

"Why does everyone think that children will ask: 'why don't I have a father?'" she said. Analysts predict that the total market in China for fertility services will reach USD 1.5 billion in 2022 -- more than double its 2016 value.

But demand for services overseas for Chinese nationals is also booming. Danish sperm and egg bank Cryos International has created a Chinese website and added Chinese-speaking staff. American and European sperm banks told AFP that they have increasing numbers of Chinese clients.

But the journey is neither cheap nor easy. China's national health department stipulates that the purpose of sperm banks is for "treating infertility and preventing genetic diseases".

In practice, that prohibits non-married women from using them. "We want to help these single women, but unfortunately we truly are politically restricted," said Liu Jiaen, the director of a fertility hospital in Beijing.

Liu said the limitation is "a pity". Conceiving a child through a foreign sperm bank starts from 200,000 yuan (USD 28,500).

Women must make several trips abroad for medical procedures, as Chinese law bans importing human sperm. Women also face discrimination; in Chinese culture, marriage is still considered essential to having a child.

"If sperm banks and related technology like egg-freezing are accessible to single women, it's a way to safeguard your own reproduction ability," said Alan Zhang, a 28-year-old reproductive rights activist in Beijing. Zhang has written more than 60 letters to delegates of China's parliamentary body asking them to overturn the restriction as part of her work with Diversity Family, the NGO she co-founded to advocate for non-traditional family structures.

"The state does not do this, so the people can only find their own way," said Zhang. In China, sperm donors must remain anonymous.

But international sperm banks offer women details like hair color, childhood photos, and ethnic background. "If you choose to use a sperm donor, sperm is essentially a commodity," said Carrie, a 35-year-old single mother living in southwest China who also requested anonymity.

Carrie said international sperm banks are more sophisticated than Chinese ones, and "able to meet consumer demand". Peter Reeslev, CEO of Cryos International, told AFP that given the extra choices, "Chinese women tend to choose Caucasian donors."

Reeslev said one possible reason is that sperm banks outside of China have fewer Chinese donors -- Cryos has only nine donors out of 900 who identify as Chinese. US sperm bank California Cryobank has 70 available donors out of 500 who self-identify as Chinese.

But experts say regardless of the availability of Chinese or Chinese-American donors, women are still choosing to have mixed-race children. "Basically, the selected sperm donors are mostly white," said Xi Hao, a clinical coordinator in Beijing who helps Chinese customers access a fertility clinic in California.

Zhan Yingying, a co-founder of the Diversity Family organization, said it was rare for her to come across a mother who chose a sperm donor of Chinese ethnicity. Traits such as double eyelids and pale skin are often valued according to Chinese beauty standards.

"Before choosing the sperm donor I had not considered a particular race," insisted Carrie, but after seeing the catalog she realized she had a preference for foreign physical traits -- and now has two half-Danish children. For baby Oscar, Xiaogunzhu said personality was the major factor in her decision as the donor was listed as "full of joy".

But on her Weibo blog, photos of Oscar with the hashtag #mixed-race baby draw admiration. "I personally don't care about the color of the skin," she said.

"I only care that the eyes are big and the features are good."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Keeping those excluded from NRC in detention camps not 'great

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that keeping people, whose names have been excluded from the NRC in the state, in detention camps is not a great idea. He said the proposal of keeping people in such camps is not a result o...

UPDATE 4-Shooter, one other person dead at U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida

Two people including a suspected shooter were killed and at least seven others were injured on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a major U.S. Navy base in Florida, authorities said, the second deadly shooting at a U.S. military install...

Justice has been done, says father of Telangana rape survivor after accused killed in police encounter

Hyderabad Telangana India, Dec 6 ANI After all four rape accused were gunned down in police encounter on Friday, the father of the veterinarian who was raped and murdered said that justice has been done. Whatever they police are saying is r...

Want Punjab to be a 'formidable' industrial base: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said his government was committed to providing full support to the industry and wanted the state to be a formidable industrial base. Addressing business leaders at the valedictory session of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019