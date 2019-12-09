Left Menu
Saifee Hospital Harvests 7500 Saplings, Distributed to 7500 Bohri Families

 On the 75th Birthday of His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin (TUS) last year, Saifee Hospital pledged to distribute 7500 saplings to the members of the community at large and to others over a period of one year. These saplings were reared and harvested from a very small plantation on the rear side of the hospital. This activity was carried out in the last 10 to 11 months and Saifee Hospital is very proud on accomplishing this goal.

Commenting on the same, Mustafa Burhanpurwala, Head Of Department, Purchase, Saifee Hospital said, "We intend to continue the practice for a good and better environment in a sustainable manner as an act of oneness and brotherhood. Our mission is to achieve excellence in healthcare by providing world-class Preventive, Curative and Holistic care to individuals from every stratum of society in a safe ethical and affordable manner."

Saifee Hospital intends to keep distributing the saplings to promote this Ecological drive in time to come.

About Saifee Hospital:

Saifee Hospital boasts of an impressive 257 beds including 44 ICU beds, 9 Operation Theatres with more than 10,000 surgeries a year, and a footfall of more than 150000 per year for Outpatient services 'When I fall sick, it is HE who cures me' is the philosophy practised under the regal domes and glistening lights of Saifee Hospital based. Because of the availability of several unique services under one roof Saifee Hospital has become the ideal destination for every medical need. Driving forces behind the success story of Saifee Hospital are a bevy of highly skilled professionals and healthcare services, excellent infrastructure and equipment, affordable pricing structure, demonstrable commitment to accreditation (NABH), quality assurance, and transparency of outcomes. It has evolved as a centre of healing for patients not only within the country but, for patients from more than 62 countries worldwide.

