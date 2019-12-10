Left Menu
Govt brushes aside concerns on female foeticide in Gujarat

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 10-12-2019 15:21 IST
  Created: 10-12-2019 15:21 IST
The government on Tuesday sought to dismiss concerns over reports of high incidence of female foeticide in Gujarat. Asking a supplementary in Rajya Sabha, Congress Member Amee Yajnik said, "The record shows that in 2017, the highest number of female foeticides were in Gujarat. Has the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme failed in Gujarat, which is a so called model and developed state?" she asked.

In reply, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "As far as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme is concerned, we are implementing it in 600 districts very effectively. Data does not speak about implementation of the scheme that way and it does not speak about efficiency of the state government of Gujarat. I think that it is on record that Gujarat has created record in almost every field." About a member's concern that there is a new technology whereby gender of a child can be chosen before conceiving through IVF technique, he told the House, "Inspection teams are trained regularly. There is training upgradation. It is done through inspection." About poor conviction rate in cases of female foeticide and decline in child sex ratio, he said, "I have given you the latest data. Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao is being implemented in 600 districts. Implementation is done by the state and we regularly take it up with states." "Unfortunately, I will agree with the member that the rate of conviction in which results are delivered by the Court (are low). We look at the data that how many FIRs have been filed. That number is far higher," he said. Asking a supplementary, Naresh Gujral (SAD) said, "In the minister's reply figures for state-wise cases of female foeticide from 2015 to 2107 were given. It is amazing. Bihar, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, zero cases have been reported. Are we serious about it in this country. Would the minister take it up with chief ministers of these states?" In response, Vardhan said, "We keep following the matter with states regularly. There is a mechanism where there is central supervisory board, states advisory board and authorities at district level. Unfortunately, this problem is little tricky. It is not that we don't take it up with states regularly. We can again write to chief ministers." PTI KKS DV DV.

